‘New Dani Alves’ Explains Why He Turned Down Barcelona

Brazil starlet Yan Couto, who has been dubbed the ‘next Dani Alves,’ has revealed why he turned down a move to Barcelona in favor of a switch to Manchester City.

The Citizens announced back in March that the teenager would be arriving at the club in the summer on a five-year deal from Brazilian side Coritiba FC.

Couto has told Nadja Mauad at Globo Esporte that Barcelona were also keen and explained why he decided against a move to the Camp Nou and opted to join Pep Guardiola’s side instead.

“Right at the beginning of negotiations with Man City, they wanted to loan me. But it was not what I wanted and so I had a preference for Bayern and Barcelona who would use me in the first team. When it was all right to go to Barca, I had already decided, and at the last minute Pep saw my games, he really liked my style, what I did at the [Under-17] World Cup. “Then my representative at City, Cadu, asked why I was going to Barça. So he managed to get me to the first team at City and go to play with Pep, and have the opportunity to do pre-season with Guardiola. “I know that I am new, that they have great players in the squad, I know that I have to be patient, that I have to evolve, adapt in Europe, but I think that in a short time I may be playing, entering games, playing in cups.”

The youngster joined Coritiba at the age of 10 and was part of the Brazil side that won the Under-17 World Cup in 2019

Couto Inspired by Dani Alves

Couto has already been compared to Barca’s legendary full-back Dani Alves and has spoken previously about how his compatriot is his inspiration in an interview with Dugout.

“Because I’m very young and developing well people compare me with him,” he said. “Dani Alves is a great defender with a great history in football. They compare but I still have to work hard to get to his level. He is an exceptional player. If one day I get there, it will be like a dream to reach the level he reached. “As I’m young I have a lot to learn and mature. I hope that one day I can reach the Brazilian national team and do what he did and is still doing for Brazil.”

Alves was part of Guardiola’s famous team at Barcelona that swept all before them and won the treble in 2008-09. The Brazilian has since told CNN that in Guardiola’s team he felt he was “part of the best team in the history of football.”

