Barcelona President Discusses Possibility of Neymar Return

The possibility of Neymar making a sensational return to Barcelona has captured headlines ever since he made a shock exit for Paris Saint-Germain in August 2017.

Yet Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu is not expecting to see the Brazilian back at the Camp Nou any time soon despite the near-constant rumors.

“Such an operation is unlikely because the situation of all the clubs in Europe is very difficult,” he told Catalan radio station RAC1 in an interview Tuesday morning.

Neymar has a pact with PSG that means the club will help “facilitate his departure” to Barcelona if the Catalan giants make a move, according to Manu Sainz at AS. Yet Bartomeu’s comments suggest there will be no such approach from his side.

Quiet Transfer Window for Barcelona?

Barcelona have also been linked with a move for Inter striker Lautaro Martinez in the summer transfer window. The Argentine has release clause set at €111 million that expires today and which Barcelona has been unwilling to meet.

Bartomeu was also asked about Martinez and whether Barca would bring in other players during the summer but was giving little away in his interview.

“It’s better we talk about signings when the season is over. At this moment in time we are focussing on ending the season well in La Liga and the Champions League. It will be very difficult for there to be important signings. It’s unlikely due to the clubs’ financial situation. They have to adapt to the new times.”

Barcelona will be boosted by the arrival of young forwards Francisco Trincao, who will arrive from Braga, and young Las Palmas star Pedri. Deals for both players were agreed earlier this season and Bartomeu also said he is looking forward to seeing the two players in action.

But Messi to Stay

Bartomeu also spoke about the future of captain Lionel Messi. It has been reported the Argentine is considering leaving at the end of next season when his contract expires after becoming frustrated with the club, but Bartomeu remains confident he’ll stay.

“He has a contract until 2021. Normally we do not explain the conversations we have with the players but it is evident that we have an obligation to renew him. Messi is the best player in the world. What would you not want to renew? “I see Leo calm, he has said many times that he wants to retire at Barça. This past Saturday I spoke with Messi. It is a normal situation to know how the players are. I tell them not to lower their arms and keep competing.”

Messi said back in February that he would love to have Neymar back at Barcelona and that he thinks the Brazilian wants to return. Yet it seems unlikely now that the two players will be reunited at the Camp Nou this summer.

