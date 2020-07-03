‘Fed Up’ Lionel Messi Ready to Leave Barcelona: Report

Lionel Messi is “fed up” at Barcelona and is planning on leaving the club at the end of his contract in 2021, according to a shock report from Manu Carreno at Cadena SER.

The Argentine had been in contract renewal talks but has now called off discussions and could walk away from the club he joined as a 13-year-old at the end of next season.

News Messi is planning to leave Barcelona comes as a shock. The captain has expressed his dissatisfaction with the club at times this season, in what has been a rollercoaster campaign, but has previously said he intends to retire at Barca.

The forward scored his 700th career goal on Tuesday in a 2-2 draw with Atletico Madrid. However, the club look unlikely to retain their league title this season as they are now four points behind Real Madrid with five games left.

Why Is Messi Angry With Barcelona?

According to the report, Messi has become frustrated with the current problems surrounding Barcelona. He also feels he gets the blame for “everything that goes wrong at the Camp Nou.”

The Argentina international is also unhappy with the club’s recent failures in the transfer market and by the fact Barca have not brought Neymar back from Paris Saint-Germain.

Messi told Cristina Cubero and Fernando Polo at Mundo Deportivo back in February that he would “love” to see the Brazilian back at the Camp Nou and that the forward wants to return.

Zidane Tells Messi to Stay

Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane was asked about Messi’s future after Los Blancos’ 1-0 win over Getafe on Thursday night. The Frenchman made it clear he wants the forward to stay at the Camp Nou.

He said: “I don’t know what will happen but we hope not because he is in this league and we want the best in this league.”

Messi currently top the charts in La Liga for goals and assists. The Barcelona captain has 22 goals this season, five more than closest challenger Karim Benzema, and has contributed 17 assists.

The captain is a crucial member of the team, but Barcelona will have to learn to cope without him at some point. He celebrated turning 33 in June and admitted back in December, after picking up his sixth Ballon d’Or, that “retirement is approaching.”

It’s not clear yet where Messi would go if he did decide to leave Barcelona, although former club Newell’s Old Boys remain hopeful he will head home to play for the club again before he hangs up his boots.

