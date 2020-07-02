Cam Newton Speaks on Patriots Deal, Money Not His Top Priority

Cam Newton’s new contract with the New England Patriots isn’t the most eye-popping, especially for a former NFL MVP. Specifically, the Patriots and Newton agreed to a one-year deal at the $1.05 million minimum base salary, $550,000 guaranteed, up to $6.45 million in incentives/per-game roster bonuses, and perhaps of more importance should Newton shine in New England, there is no clause restricting a 2021 franchise tag.

However, Newton cautions anyone who is feeling sorry for him, and the low proportionate pay rate he’ll receive for the 2020 season. He took to Instagram and made it clear. The 2020 season is not about money in his eyes, it’s about something he considers far more valuable, and that’s respect.

Follow the Heavy on Patriots Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors, and content!

Cam Newton on Instagram: “It’s Not About Money, It’s About Respect”

I don’t know about you, but when I read that line, and I see Newton’s workout images and videos, I want to go out in the backyard and run 100 curl routes. Well, maybe 20. At any rate, it fires me up to see someone who has already accomplished so much be so prepared to prove himself all over again.

Cam Newton Still in a Position Where He Has to Prove Himself

When Newton was drafted No. 1 overall out of Auburn in the 2011 NFL Draft, he had plenty of doubters. Despite winning the Heisman Trophy and displaying a rocket arm, standing 6’5″ 246 pounds, running a 4.56 40-yard dash and displaying a 35″ vertical, there were some who still doubted his ability to play QB on a high level in the NFL.

He threw for over 4,000 yards as a 21-year-old rookie, but the Carolina Panthers finished 6-10, so there was still plenty of work to do. By the time the 2015 season rolled around, Newton was ready to establish himself as an elite player.

He led the Panthers to a 15-1 regular season and just the team’s second-ever Super Bowl appearance. Unfortunately for Newton and the Panthers, they fell short, and many felt the QB didn’t handle the defeat well during and after the game. That caused his reputation to take a hit, and shortly afterward, his body began to show the effects of the pounding that came from his take-no-prisoners style of QB play.

He played in just two games in 2019 and didn’t look 100 percent in those contests. He sat out the rest of the season and seemed to lose his job. This offseason, the Panthers invested in free-agent QB Teddy Bridgewater, which subsequently spelled the end for Newton with the only team he’d ever played for in the NFL.

After a long offseason without a team, Newton agreed to the one-year deal with the Patriots for the minimum salary. Newton should not be hurting financially. He’s made millions in the NFL, and from endorsement deals, but it’s still a potential hit to the pride to have to settle for such a low pay after accomplishing so much in your career.

Nonetheless, he is on a mission for one of the few things you can’t buy.

Also Read: