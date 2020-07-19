Caris LeVert’s Nets Impact Praised by Michigan Legend, Teammate [LOOK]

The NBA will resume play on July 30 at Walt Disney World in Orlando Florida with 22-teams competing to fill the league’s 16-NBA Playoff spots in both the NBA’s Eastern and Western Conferences. THe NBA Finals is slated to finish no later than October 13.

The Brooklyn Nets are a seventh seed in the NBA’s Eastern Conference. Brooklyn will be without Kyrie Irving who is rehabbing his surgically repaired shoulder from an injury back in the winter.

Irving’s Nets teammates Kevin Durant, Spencer Dinwiddie, DeAndre Jordan, Wilson Chander, Taurean Prince, Nic Claxton and Michael Beasley will also not be present for Brooklyn’s restart in Orlando either due to injury or COVID-19 positive tests.

The Nets will be led by Caris LeVert who has averaged 17.7 points, 4.1 rebounds, 4.1 assists and 1.1 steals this season for Brooklyn.

In Caris LeVert’s last five games, Brooklyn went 4-1. This season, LeVert also had a 50 point game and his first triple-double.

“There’s definitely more responsibility, more freedom out there as well,” LeVert said via the Nets’ Zoom availability last week.

“It’ll definitely be fun,” he added. “We’ve got some new guys on the team to integrate into the offense and things like that. Everyone’s learning each and every day, so it’ll be an experience for everybody, for sure.”

LeVert has the support of recently signed Net, Jamal Crawford.

Crawford is a Michigan alum just like LeVert. He’s excited to represent maize and blue on the court in Orlando with LeVert. “I love it,” Crawford tells Scoop B Radio.

“I love his game, always have loved his game.

“I thought that he would’ve been an All-Star the year he got hurt to be honest with you. But he was playing lights out. He’s so humble, he has so much ability, you know and he loves the game, he’s a student of the game, he always wants to get better. With that humility and that love and that drive he has for the game, he’s one of the greats in the game for a long time.”

Jamal Crawford is getting into a groove with Brooklyn. A three-time NBA Sixth Man of the Year award recipient, Crawford hasn’t played in the NBA this season. The last time he stepped on the court, Crawford scored 51 points in his final game last season as a member of the Phoenix Suns.

Crawford, 40 averaged 7.9 points per game last season. Worth noting: In his last three games, the Seattle, Washington natvie scored 106 points.