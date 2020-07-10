Conor McGregor to Fight for ‘Elderweight’ Championship, According to Fans

Earlier this week, UFC welterweight star Mike “Platinum” Perry was involved in an incident at a bar in Lubbock, Texas, where he was filmed punching an older man. The video of Platinum punching the older man went viral on July 8, gaining millions of views across multiple social media platforms, and many fans who viewed the video were reminded of an eerily similar incident involving Conor “Notorious” McGregor.

According to TMZ, police say that Platinum knocked out the man, and the victim was transported to the hospital to tend to his injuries. The man told police he suffered memory loss as a result of Perry’s right hook.

The outlet also reported that Platinum has been accused of striking multiple other victims during the incident at the Table 82 bar. Perry was charged with Class A assault, a misdemeanor that carries with it a fine of up to $500, according to MMA Fighting.

In April 2019, Notorious punched an older man in the face at a Dublin bar. The incident received a lot of attention from the public, especially when TMZ shared a video of the altercation. The video of McGregor slugging the man can be watched below:

A Meme Has Been Circulating That Shows McGregor & Perry Fighting for the ‘Elderweight’ Championship

Some fans have poked fun at the similarities between Perry and McGregor’s incidents, and a fantasy match between Notorious and Platinum has been set up. A meme has been circulating on social media since the clip of Perry went viral. The meme is a standard UFC fight promo with images of McGregor and Perry. The meme says “McGregor vs. Perry” and that the bout is for the “World Elderweight Championship.”

The meme, shared by the Twitter user @realnadzmma, can be seen below:

BREAKING: Conor McGregor Vs Mike Perry for the Elderweight title. pic.twitter.com/aS4ANBhwKE — Nadz (@realnadzmma) July 9, 2020

Considering McGregor is retired from MMA and Perry now has to undergo substance and behavioral counseling before he is offered a fight from the UFC, the fantasy match between McGregor and Perry will likely forever remain fan fiction.

The UFC Put Out a Statement About Perry After the Table 82 Incident & Perry Won’t Be Offered a Bout Until He Undergoes Treatment

ESPN’s Brett Okamoto shared a statement from the UFC about Platinum and the incident he was involved in earlier this week. The statement reads:

UFC is aware and troubled by the video that was released last night concerning Mike Perry. The conduct displayed by Perry is not reflective of that of our organization. Perry apologized for his behavior and acknowledged he was disappointed with himself that his actions may have reflected poorly on UFC. He further acknowledged that he believes he has some issues related to alcohol abuse and has informed UFC that he has committed to immediately seek professional treatment, including substance and behavioral counseling. At this time, UFC has informed Perry that he will not be offered a bout, and the parties have agreed to evaluate next steps for Perry following the completion of his treatment program.

UFC president Dana White also responded to Platinum’s altercation. As transcribed by Yahoo Sports, White said, “I saw this coming in the last several months with Mike Perry. He obviously needs some help. That’s not normal behavior.”

Platinum has yet to make an official statement about the incident. On July 8, after the video started trending on Twitter, Perry tweeted: “No comment.”

No comment — Platinum Mike Perry (@PlatinumPerry) July 9, 2020

