UFC Star Mike Perry Punches Older Man at Restaurant [WATCH]

A video of UFC welterweight star Mike “Platinum” Perry punching an older man went viral on Twitter Wednesday night. Platinum last competed in the Octagon on June 27 when he defeated Mickey Gall by unanimous decision.

The video features Perry, alongside his girlfriend, at the Table 82 restaurant in Lubbock, Texas, according to TMZ. The video shows Platinum in an argument with multiple people, and at one point he gets into a physical altercation with an older man. In the video, Perry can be seen landing a punch on the man. The identity and the condition of the man are unknown at this time.

Here is the video:

Mike Perry is trash and needs help. pic.twitter.com/7k71NKFvUx — 🍕💩 (@YugiMMA) July 9, 2020

It is unclear if Perry has been arrested or charged. This story is still developing.

Follow the Heavy on UFC Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

The Video Starts With Perry Arguing With Multiple Patrons & Escalates to Him Punching a Man

It’s unclear how the altercation between Platinum and the others began at Table 82. The video begins with Platinum walking with his girlfriend toward the exit of the restaurant. Perry is heard saying: “Are y’all calling the cops because I’ll stay.”

Perry is then told multiple times to leave Table 82, but he replies that he doesn’t have to leave. Platinum continues to argue with the other patrons and at one point he claims that another patron “touched” him.

The situation then escalates between him and an older man, with both arguing and hurling insults at each other. The two become physical and Platinum throws a right hook that lands flush on the man, dropping him. After Perry punches the man, the other patrons in the restaurant start yelling and chaos ensues.

The video ends with Perry sitting on a ledge outside of the restaurant and shouting at the patrons to call the police.

On Wednesday night, after the video went viral on social media, Platinum took to Twitter. He wrote, “No comment.”

No comment — Platinum Mike Perry (@PlatinumPerry) July 9, 2020

READ NEXT: Joe Rogan Tears Up During Emotional UFC 250 Interview [WATCH]