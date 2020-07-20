Conor McGregor Hanging Out With Royalty [LOOK]

It looks like retired UFC superstar Conor McGregor was hanging out with royalty over the weekend on the French Riviera. The 32-year-old celebrity fighter called it quits back in June but still appears to be living his best life during 2020 anyway. McGregor posted several pictures of himself and his partner Dee Devlin rubbing elbows with Prince Albert and Princess Charlene of Monaco.

Here's the king and queen of Ireland with a prince and princess from Monaco. 👑 Via: @TheNotoriousMMA on IG pic.twitter.com/wW5EUEkym1 — Kelsey McCarson (@kelsey_mccarson) July 20, 2020

You can scroll through all the amazing pictures via McGregor’s Instagram post below.

It’s just another day in the life of one of the richest and most popular athletes in the world.

Conor McGregor of Ireland vs. Princess Charlene of Moncao?

McGregor and Princess Charlene raced each other via water bikes, and the Irishman suggested the two would be teaming up again in a couple of months for charity.

“A Great day racing the water bikes with Princess Charlene of Monaco,” McGregor said.

Conor McGregor vs. Princess Charlene of Monaco and we'll never know who won the race. 🙌 Via @TheNotoriousMMA on IG. pic.twitter.com/sTB3ZSHMGt — Kelsey McCarson (@kelsey_mccarson) July 20, 2020

“A phenomenal athlete and Olympian, we are teaming up for a 180km voyage in September to raise awareness in water safety,” McGregor said. “I cannot wait!”

McGregor also revealed he’d be adding water bikes to his McGregor F.A.S.T. workout program, a training program he designed to help others achieve their personal fitness goals using the same types of exercises McGregor employs to help him get ready for fights.

Princess Charlene of Monaco Was an Olympic Swimmer

Princess Charlene was an Olympic swimmer for South Africa. She retired from competitive swimming back in 2007.

But before doing so, Princess Charlene enjoyed one heck of a swimming career which was highlighted by her representing South Africa at the 2000 Sydney Olympics where her team finished fifth in the 4 ×1 00 metre medley relay.

Princess Charlene met Albert II, Prince of Monaco, back in 2000 at a swimming meet in Monaco, and the two were married 11 years later.

Now, of course, Princess Charlene is busy racing her water bike against McGregor on the French Riviera.

According to McGregor’s Instagram post, the two are preparing themselves for some charity work that will aid Princess Charlene’s foundation.

Is Conor McGregor Retired?

McGregor retired in June, but nobody really knows what that means for two big reasons.

First, McGregor has now retired three times over the last four years. Every previous time the 32-year-old retired, he ended up coming back again to fight.

Most people expect this retirement to go the same way, including UFC president Dana White, who has repeatedly told the media he believes McGregor will fight again next year.

Second, McGregor seems to have continued his boxing training, and he openly seems to be negotiating with boxing superstar Manny Pacquiao for a boxing match.

If the latter is true, it means McGregor only retired from MMA and could be facing the likes of Pacquiao or Floyd Mayweather soon.