Date Set for Packers QB Jordan Love’s First NFL Practice

The NFL and NFLPA have finally reached an agreement to resolve lingering issues ahead of 2020 training camp, which means Green Bay Packers fans can start counting down the days until first-round quarterback Jordan Love’s first practice.

Love and the other eight new players from the Packers’ rookie class were originally scheduled to report to training camp this Tuesday, but ongoing negotiations between the league’s owners and player representation led to the Packers putting their plans on hold. Now, NFL rookies and veterans alike have clarity on the weeks ahead with testing and virtual meetings scheduled to begin as soon as next Tuesday and practices set to follow in less than three weeks.

According to Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated, here’s the timeline for 2020 training camps:

July 28: Test/virtual meetings.

July 29-30: Virtual meetings.

July 31: Testing/virtual meetings.

Aug. 1-2: Physicals.

Aug. 3-11: Strength and conditioning (including day off).

Aug. 12: Practice begins.

Aug. 14: Practice with helmets begins.

Aug. 17: Practice with pads begins.

Though fans will be no allowed to attend training camp in Green Bay this preseason, there will no doubt be excitement surrounding the arrival of Love after the Packers traded up and selected him at No. 26 overall in this year’s NFL draft. As ESPN and other media outlets have noted, one of the team’s biggest preseason storylines is how the relationship between Love and veteran quarterback Aaron Rodgers begins, especially given Rodgers’ own saga with Brett Favre.

“Aaron is a pro, and he’s the leader of our football team,” Packers head coach Matt LaFleur said back in April. “And I anticipate that for a really long time. I have so much respect for him not only as a player but the person, and some of the stuff that nobody sees. So I can’t tell you how much I like working with him.”

