Dwight Howard Threatened to Sell NBA Issued COVID-19 Masks on Ebay, Amazon

Over the weekend, Dwight Howard joked that he was going to sell his masks that the NBA provided on ebay.

“I understand there always has to some kind of controversy somewhere,” Howard said via Instagram Live on Sunday.

“It’s just some clickbait.”

Dwight Howard says he’s going to sell his NBA masks on e-bay. pic.twitter.com/ij9iiy0ens — 👑📍Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson, M.A. (@ScoopB) July 19, 2020

Over the past week, Howard has been very critical about mask protocol while in the NBA bubble.

Last week, he revealed that someone reported him anonymously on the NBA’s anonymous tip hotline at the NBA bubble in Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida. “Someone told on me,” Howard said via Instagram Live.

Howard was given a warning.

The coronavirus pandemic halted NBA basketball play on March 11.The NBA will resume play on July 30 at Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida.

22 NBA Teams will compete to fill the league’s 16-NBA playoff spots in both the NBA’s Eastern and Western Conferences with the NBA Finals expected to finish no later than October 13. Howard and the Lakers currently sit at 49-14 and in first place in the NBA’s Western Conference standings.

Howard signed with the Lakers via free agency last summer after a freak injury to DeMarcus Cousins made a roster spot available.

An 8-time NBA All-Star, Howard was the first pick in the 2004 NBA Draft by the Orlando Magic. Howard, an Olympic gold medalist, made a trip to the 2009 NBA Finals where the Magic were defeated by the Kobe Bryant-led Lakers.

Howard, 34, is averaging 7.5 points, 7.4 rebounds and 1.2 blocks per contest for the purple and gold.

A five-time All-Defensive Team member, Howard has won the NBA’s Defensive Player of the Year Award three times, and he’s also a NBA Slam Dunk Contest winner.

During the NBA’s reboot, Howard has been vocal about tons including the death of Breonna Taylor. “The people who did the heinous incident against her are still free,” Howard said last week during the Lakers’ Zoom call availability.

“They’re out there living their best life, and I think, instead of worrying about if I have my mask on or not, I think that’s something that we should be discussing. Why haven’t these people been brought in? Why haven’t they’ve been charged with anything, or even arrested for what they’ve done? So, instead of the topics being about, you know, who’s not wearing the mask in the bubble, who was at the DJ party, who wasn’t — all these things seem entertaining, but we’re not going to forget about what’s going on around our world.”