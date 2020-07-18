Dwight Howard Makes Eye-Opening Comments About Breonna Taylor & Masks

Dwight Howard has been speaking his mind all week and the Lakers center weighed in on the death of Breonna Taylor and police officers who still roam free after his death.

“The people who did the heinous incident against her are still free,” Howard said today during the Lakers’ Zoom call availability.

“They’re out there living their best life, and I think, instead of worrying about if I have my mask on or not, I think that’s something that we should be discussing. Why haven’t these people been brought in? Why haven’t they’ve been charged with anything, or even arrested for what they’ve done? So, instead of the topics being about, you know, who’s not wearing the mask in the bubble, who was at the DJ party, who wasn’t — all these things seem entertaining, but we’re not going to forget about what’s going on around our world.”

Howard also weighed on infuluence. “We want to give these guys an outlet to teach them how to save their money, so when they get older, they can have something pass on to their kid’s and their kid’s kids,” he said.

“One of the kids that was actually out there selling water a couple weeks ago, before we got down here in the bubble, got shot by another one of the kids trying to sell water. Now, your precious life has been taken away.”

Howard also weighed in on the Walt Disney World bubble in Orlando, Florida. “Let’s not forget why we’re here,” he said.

“We’re going to use our platform to discuss the things that we want to talk about, not the entertainment of masks and who’s not wearing it. But I do appreciate people wanting to know. But that is something that is still been on my mind. Despite us being here, what’s going on in our world around us. We’re not going to allow anything to distract us from the topics that needs to be discussed.”

Now in his second stint with the Los Angeles Lakers this season, Dwight Howard, 34, is averaging 7.5 points, 7.4 rebounds and 1.2 blocks per contest for the purple and gold.

An 8-time NBA All-Star, Howard was the first pick in the 2004 NBA Draft by the Orlando Magic. Howard, an Olympic gold medalist, made a trip to the 2009 NBA Finals where the Magic were defeated by the Kobe Bryant-led Lakers.

A five-time All-Defensive Team member, Howard has won the NBA’s Defensive Player of the Year Award three times, and he’s also an NBA Slam Dunk Contest winner.