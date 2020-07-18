Dwight Howard Issues Challenge To NBA 2K, NBA During Disney Bubble

Dwight Howard‘s mind is at work at the NBA Bubble.

Dwight Howard thinks NBA & @NBA2K should do a live MyPark in the bubble. Howard says they shoud have a gym where players could come on off days and players can play one on one with NBA televising it. "Everybody would watch that," says Howard. "It would be real life MyPark." pic.twitter.com/d3SngZLefn — 👑📍Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson, M.A. (@ScoopB) July 18, 2020

While on Instagram Live Howard suggested that the NBA should do their version of NBA 2K’s MyPark in the bubble.

For those keeping score at home: MyPark is a game mode where you play against other people online using your MyPlayer character. Using MyPark, you can pick between 3 parks: Sunset Beach Ballers, Rivet City Rough Riders and the Old Town Flyers.

Worth noting: There is a ranking system. The more you play the mode, the higher rank you are. You earn new things from ranking up. You walk around, joining games.

Dwight Howard says that the NBA shoud have a gym where players could visit on off days and players can play one-on-one with NBA televising it.

“Everybody would watch that,” Howard said on Instagram Live.

“It would be real life MyPark.”

The NBA will resume play on July 30 at Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida.

22 NBA Teams will compete to fill the league’s 16-NBA playoff spots in both the NBA’s Eastern and Western Conferences with the NBA Finals expected to finish no later than October 13.

Howard and his Los Angeles Lakers teammates currently sit at 49-14 and in first place in the NBA’s Western Conference standings.

An 8-time NBA All-Star, Howard was the first pick in the 2004 NBA Draft by the Orlando Magic. Howard, an Olympic gold medalist, made a trip to the 2009 NBA Finals where the Magic were defeated by the Kobe Bryant-led Lakers.

Howard is in his second stint with the Lakers this season and is averaging 7.5 points, 7.4 rebounds and 1.2 blocks per contest for the purple and gold.

Howard, 34 has been quite quotable this week.

On Instagram Live, Howard revealed that someone reported him on the NBA’s anonymous tip hotline at the NBA bubble in Orlando, Florida.

“Someone told on me,” he said.

Howard was given a warning.

While on Instagram Live tonight, Howard also lended out some other quotables while talking to fans. He stated that Philadelphia 76ers big man, Joel Embiid “makes you want to choke him because he flops so much.”

Dwight Howard: "Joel Embiid makes you want to choke him because he flops so much." — 👑📍Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson, M.A. (@ScoopB) July 18, 2020

He called Lakers teammate Rajon Rondo a mad scientist.

Rajon Rondo is like a mad scientist says Dwight Howard. "Love Rondo." "Rondo is fast." pic.twitter.com/VAlLYVgOC8 — 👑📍Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson, M.A. (@ScoopB) July 18, 2020

He compares Dallas Mavericks All Star Luka Doncic to Jason Kidd. “Luka Doncic is like Jason Kidd,” said Howard.

Dwight Howard: "Luka Doncic is like Jason Kidd." "He know all the vet tricks and he's only 20." pic.twitter.com/GRvQp6n5RK — 👑📍Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson, M.A. (@ScoopB) July 18, 2020

“He know all the vet tricks and he’s only 20.”

Howard also discussed Golden State Warriors starters Steph Curry and Klay Thompson.

"Steph Curry did change the league" – Dwight Howard "We were playing Golden State in the playoffs when I was with the Rockets. Steph got injured for a couple of games. It was Klay's turn. Bruh, I really thought we had a chance, but Klay couldn't miss." — 👑📍Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson, M.A. (@ScoopB) July 18, 2020

“Steph Curry did change the league,” said Howard.

“We were playing Golden State in the playoffs when I was with the Rockets. Steph got injured for a couple of games. It was Klay’s turn. Bruh, I really thought we had a chance, but Klay couldn’t miss.”

Howard discussed NBA big men too and said Wilt Chamberlain dominated for a couple of years. “But when Kareem changed his name it was over,” said Howard.

Dwight Howard: Wilt dominated for a couple of years. "But when Kareem changed his name it was over." "When he turned into Kareeem Abdul, oh my god!" — 👑📍Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson, M.A. (@ScoopB) July 18, 2020

“When he turned into Kareeem Abdul, oh my god!”

Dwight believes that Shaquille O’Neal is a human cheat code and called him the most dominant center. “If you don’t go with Shaq you’re trippin,” said Howard.

Dwight Howard on Shaq in 2001 NBA Finals: Shaq was "cheating" in NBA Finals against Mutombo and Matt Geiger. "Two dribbles and a dunk." pic.twitter.com/2npqgmmXg3 — 👑📍Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson, M.A. (@ScoopB) July 18, 2020

Howard talked about watching Shaq in the 2001 NBA Finals against the Philadelphia 76ers an he said that Shaq was “cheating” in that Finals series against Dikembe Mutombo and Matt Geiger.

“Two dribbles and a dunk,” said Howard.