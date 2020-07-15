Dwyane Wade Ripped for Backing Nick Cannon After Anti-Semitic Take

Former NBA superstar Dwyane Wade accidentally dipped his toes into controversy Wednesday afternoon when he shared a message of support for Nick Cannon, who had been fired earlier in the day from ViacomCBS over his anti-Semitic views.

Wade, the three-time NBA champion with the Miami Heat, backed Cannon in a since-deleted tweet that quickly drew criticism across Twitter and other forms of social media. Screenshots of Wade’s message continued to circulate even after he deleted it from his page.

Dwayne Wade deleted this tweet saying he was on the side of Nick Cannon’s anti-Semitic comments. pic.twitter.com/PgaEdnZp2L — John Gage (@johnrobertgage) July 15, 2020

“We are with you,” Wade wrote with an emoji of a black fist. “Keep leading!”

Cannon was fired Tuesday for anti-Semitic comments made on a recent episode of his “Cannon’s Class” podcast and YouTube show, in which the 39-year-old actor discussed multiple conspiracy theories about Jewish people while interviewing rapper Professor Griff — who was kicked out of the group Public Enemy in 1989 for his own anti-Semitic comments.

After ViacomCBS dropped him, Cannon responded with his own statement Wednesday in which he called out his former employer and demanded both an apology and full ownership of his MTV show “Wild ‘n Out.” Evidently, that’s where the wires got crossed with Wade’s tweet.

As Wade explained in a follow-up tweet, his initial message of support for Cannon was about him getting his show from ViacomCBS rather than backing his anti-Semitic sentiments. His full tweet read: “I want to clarify my now-deleted tweet. I was not supporting or condoning what Nick Cannon specifically said, but I had expressed my support of him owning the content and brand he helped create.”

I want to clarify my now deleted tweet. I was not supporting or condoning what Nick Cannon specifically said, but I had expressed my support of him owning the content and brand he helped create 🙏🏾 — DWade (@DwyaneWade) July 15, 2020

READ NEXT: Kyler Murray Rips Disrespect Thrown at Packers QB Aaron Rodgers