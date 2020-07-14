Kyler Murray Rips Disrespect Thrown at Aaron Rodgers

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray clearly doesn’t think much of EA Sports’ player ratings for Madden NFL 21, especially when it comes to the “disrespectful” treatment of Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

After Madden 21 player ratings were released Monday for the some of the league’s biggest stars, Murray became one of the first NFL players to react to — and reject — the list of the 10 top-rated quarterbacks in the upcoming installment of the popular video game franchise.

Specifically, Murray took issue with Rodgers receiving an 89 overall player rating to rank No. 6 on a list of the game’s top-rated passers, finishing behind Patrick Mahomes (99), Russell Wilson (97), Lamar Jackson (94), Drew Brees (93) and Tom Brady (90).

So Disrespectful to AR… 🤦🏽‍♂️ https://t.co/a2CVknVdJk — Kyler Murray (@K1) July 13, 2020

Fans have also voiced their issues with the declining rating of Rodgers, who was given a 99 overall rating just two years ago coming into the 2018 season. He dropped nine points between the ’18 and ’19 NFL seasons after a chaotic coaching shuffle left things uncertain in Green Bay, but even the success of a 14-4 season couldn’t keep the two-time MVP from falling out of the 90s for the first time in recent games.

As for the Cardinals’ young quarterback, no official ratings have been released just yet on Murray for Madden 21, but an alleged leak from Madden-School has Murray receiving a 77 overall rating to rank 10th best among his fellow Arizona teammates.

Madden’s Twitter account also released a list of the five fastest quarterbacks for the upcoming game that found Murray ranking second (91) behind Jackson (96).

