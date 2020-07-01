Eagles Fuel Speculation of No Fans in Stadiums for 2020 NFL Season

As the NFL grapples with the issue of protecting people from the COVID-19 pandemic, the speculation over no fans in stadiums has taken a new turn.

The Eagles plan to start training camp on July 28, in accordance with league protocols, at the NovaCare Complex in South Philadelphia. They may even use Lincoln Financial Field as an alternate practice facility and staging area. Fans? They might be hard-pressed to get a close-up of their favorite team in 2020.

The organization sent out an email to season-ticket holders on Tuesday morning informing them that installment payments — set to be processed on July 1 — would not be charged. The Eagles didn’t put out an official statement on the matter but the email has fueled rumors of a bizarre season in which there may be no fans in stadiums.

Eric Emanuele, a Twitter user who owns season tickets, shared the full email on social media:

We hope you and your family are doing well. As we prepare for the 2020 football season, we continue to do so with the health and safety of our players, employees, fans, and our community as our top priority. As we are seeing with other professional sports and experiencing in our everyday lives, protocols and guidelines are continuing to develop and evolve. We understand that you may have questions about how your experience as a Season Ticket Member will be impacted. We appreciate your patience as we continue to process the information we are receiving from the NFL, as well as federal, state, and local officials. Previously, you had deferred your 2020 season ticket payment to July 1st. We do not plan to process this payment as scheduled and will communicate additional information reagarding the 2020 season following the Fourth of July.

Apparently, a decision could come as soon as next week. No Eagles players have tested positive for the novel coronavirus at this point but the City of Philadelphia recently announced it would be halting full reopening until August.

Follow the Heavy on Eagles Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Lane Johnson: ‘Risk We’re Going to Have to Take’

Around 10 teams have reported positive coronavirus tests for at least one player, according to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler. The most notable player to test positive is the Cowboys’ Ezekiel Elliott who was “feeling good” after contracting the virus. The Pro Bowl running back is not permitted to work out until he gets retested.

Meanwhile, NFLPA medical director Dr. Thom Mayer has asked players to stop engaging in group workouts as the NFLPA continues to work on “the best mitigation procedures at team facilities for both training camps and the upcoming season.”

A message to players from NFLPA Medical Director, Dr. Thom Mayer: pic.twitter.com/4IGlEBhRr9 — NFLPA (@NFLPA) June 20, 2020

Eagles starting right tackle Lane Johnson has advocated for using common sense when going outside the house and adhering to the guidelines of wearing a mask and practicing social distancing. However, Johnson fully expects to play football this fall and refuses to live in fear of the virus.

“Ultimately, it’s a risk that we’re all willing to take to go outside your house or whatever you’re doing, going shopping,” Johnson told 6abc. “Yeah, with everybody it’s going to be a risk that we’re going to have to take and see what happens.”

Follow the Heavy on Eagles Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

READ NEXT: Browns Top Pick Jedrick Wills Reveals New Jersey Number