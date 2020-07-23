Explosive Eagles RB Sends Strong Message to Donald Trump

Miles Sanders is set to be the feature back in Philadelphia this year. He’s also upping his leadership off the field.

Sanders, who led all rookies with 1,641 all-purpose yards in 2019, took time out from his training on Tuesday to reply to President Donald Trump’s diatribe on national anthem protests. The second-year running back out of Penn State said “think we care” in response to Trump calling kneeling a “sign of great disrespect.” The tweetstorm seemed to be prompted by several baseball players demonstrating during the playing of the “Star-Spangled Banner” prior to first pitch.

Sanders has been a proud supporter of the “Black Lives Matter” movement in the wake of nationwide protests. The sentiment has been seconded by many Eagles players, including prominent white players like Carson Wentz, Jason Kelce, Zach Ertz and Jake Elliott. Head coach Doug Pederson left the door open for players to exercise their right to protest before NFL games.

“I understand that players — and I support players who demonstrate peacefully and stand for something because it’s part of — we have to fix the whys,” Pederson told reporters in June. “It’s part of the whys and trying to understand our players, and we support our players. I support our players. But we are going to have these conversations I know once we get into camp.”

Sanders Doubles Down on MVP Conversation

Sanders stunned the NFL earlier this offseason when he announced that he was gunning for league MVP honors. It’s not that far-fetched considering his historic rookie year where he set new franchise marks for rushing yards (818), yards from scrimmage (1,327) and all-purpose yards (1,641) by a first-year player.

Fast forward to 2020 and Sanders is entrenched as the bellcow. That means an increase in carries and more opportunities to rack up yards and touchdowns. On Tuesday, the 23-year-old told Karisma Ortiz that he wants “respect from everybody in the league.”

“I just want respect from everybody in the league. I want to win MVP,” Sanders said. “I want to be known as one of the most versatile running backs.”

Miles Sanders says he got to work out with Carson Wentz last week Miles to @KarismaOrtiz on goals this year “I just want respect from everybody in the league. I want to win MVP.

I want to be known as one of the most versatile running backs”#Eagles pic.twitter.com/6ovZFqrknM — John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) July 22, 2020

Meanwhile, the Eagles haven’t ruled out adding a veteran rusher to the fold. Former Falcons star Devonta Freeman just switched agents and has been garnering hype as a possible late addition to the Eagles’ training camp roster. Either way, you can expect another big year from Sanders in Philly as he takes over as the starter.

“Absolutely, I believe that’s why they drafted me in the first place,” Sanders told SiriusXM NFL Radio. “The switch, it was really just a switch honestly that just turned on. All of a sudden I was a starting running back and I didn’t start at the beginning of the season, so I just looked at the opportunity, and I just attacked it.”

After getting a taste last season, @Eagles second year RB Miles Sanders tells us he's ready to be the main ball carrier in Philly… "I believe that's why they drafted me in the first place" #FlyEaglesFly LISTEN⬇️⬇️ pic.twitter.com/g91lMRbIkC — SiriusXM NFL Radio (@SiriusXMNFL) May 20, 2020

