Eagles Linked to Devonta Freeman After RB Switches Agents

The marriage between Devonta Freeman and the Eagles could be back on, thanks to a new officiant running the show.

Freeman, the former Falcons rusher and free agent, has hired Drew Rosenhaus and tasked the super-agent with finding him work before training camp. The Eagles have been flirting with signing Freeman throughout the offseason but his price tag has been a tad too high. However, Rosenhaus is no stranger to Philadelphia and recently worked with them on getting Darius Slay inked to a team-friendly contract extension.

“We want to work out a deal in the immediate future, and we are open to any team,” Rosenhaus told ESPN’s Adam Schefter about Freeman. “He’s healthy, he’s in shape, and I’m on a mission to have him give a team a lift in late July.”

Freeman had been seeking somewhere in the neighborhood of $6 million per year, a far cry from the league minimum of $1 million the Eagles felt comfortable with back in June. But, with camp around the corner — veterans report on July 28 — and the team still searching for depth behind Miles Sanders … it’s almost a perfect marriage. ESPN’s Field Yates even teased the move on social media.

Both Eagles GM Howie Roseman and salary-cap guru Jake Rosenberg have gone on record saying they enjoy negotiating with Rosenhaus.

“We love him. Our relationship with Drew is great,” Rosenberg said last June. “We’re not trying to rip people off. We’re not trying get a $10 million Picasso painting for $500.”

Freeman Quiet on Social Media, Eagles Searching for RB

Freeman has been relatively quiet on Twitter ever since calling out a report that Tampa Bay was interested in signing him on June 4. He proactively asked the Buccaneers to call him. That never happened.

Thinking this: Bring Devonta Freeman to Philly. Would be an incredible compliment to Miles Sanders & Boston Scott. Shouldn’t be expensive, either. #Eagles pic.twitter.com/5J17th74GU — Tyler Steege (@TSteegeNFL) April 12, 2020

The two-time Pro Bowl running back clearly wants to play in 2020 and adding Rosenhaus to the mix only confirms it. Freeman has racked up 3,972 yards and 43 total touchdowns in six seasons, all spent in Atlanta. In 2015, he led the entire league in rushing touchdowns (11) and has averaged 4.2 yards per carry for his career. The 28-year-old could be the perfect complement to Sanders in Philly, a certifiable goal-line vulture whose primary goal is to win football games.

“I feel like I have something to prove every single day,” Freeman told reporters at Super Bowl LI. “I just want to win. I don’t sign up to be anything but the best. If I’m playing football I’m playing to be the best. If I’m playing the game I’m aiming to win.”

Doug Pederson says #Eagles will "continue to look to add depth and talent" at the RB position. Admitted he likes to use a committee approach, with 2 or 3 guys. Mentioned he has faith in Boston Scott, Corey Clement. #FlyEaglesFly — Michael Greger (@mike_greger) June 16, 2020

Eagles coach Doug Pederson has never completely ruled out bringing in a veteran rusher, not even after saying that he was “pleased” with his running back room. He followed that comment up by admitting the Eagles let Carlos Hyde “slip through their fingertips” and he’s always looking to add talent.

“We’re always looking to add that depth and value, but I am pleased with that running back room right now,” Pederson said. “And Duce [Staley] does a great job of preparing these guys.”

The Eagles also have three open roster spots after releasing receiver Khalil Tate, center Keegan Render and cornerback Trevor Williams. Stay tuned.

