Gerard Pique Arrives for Barcelona Match on His Bike [WATCH]

Gerard Pique surprised a few onlookers by turning up for Barcelona’s La Liga clash with Espanyol at the Camp Nou on Wednesday on his bike.

The center-back was spotted riding into Barcelona’s ground a couple of hours before kick-off:

Wednesday’s Derbi barceloní sees the two city rivals face each other for the second time this season and is an important game at both ends of the table.

Pique was named in the starting XI for the match:

A win for Barcelona would close the gap to leaders Real Madrid to one point, while Espanyol will be relegated from La Liga if they fail to win at the Camp Nou.

Pique Gets on His Bike

It’s not the first time that Pique has been spotted on the streets of Barcelona on a set of two wheels. The Catalan was spotted on his electric bike in 2018 after being caught driving with an invalid license.

The defender’s bike is worth around €10,000 and can reach a top speed of 90 kilometers per hour, although those available for purchase only reach 45kmph, according to Javier Miguel at AS.

Rivalry With Espanyol

It’s likely that Pique will be relishing Wednesday’s match and the chance to send Espanyol down, as the 33-year-old has endured a long rivalry with Los Periquitos.

Espanyol fans have in the past aimed abuse at Pique and partner Shakira. The club was fined €24,000 in 2016 after fans unfurled an abusive banner directed at the Colombian star.

Pique has also faced complaints about his behavior towards Espanyol. He appeared to mock them in 2018 by describing the club as “Espanyol de Cornella.” Cornella is a suburb of Barcelona where Espanyol play their home games.

The defender also provoked fans by running to supporters using a shushing gesture after scoring a late equalizer in a 1-1 draw in 2018. He explained his actions after the match.

“Saying they play in Cornella is not disrespectful, it’s a fact. They complain about that and report me, but they don’t investigate insults towards my family. That is disrespectful. Telling them to be quiet was the least I could do.”

Pique has said previously he would celebrate if Espanyol were to be relegated and may get the chance tonight. Barcelona’s local rivals look destined for the drop as they are bottom of the table and 11 points from safety.

