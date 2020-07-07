Philippe Coutinho’s Trip To Italy Gets Napoli Fans Excited

Philippe Coutinho’s future has been the subject of plenty of speculation for most of the season after he spent the campaign on loan from Barcelona at Bayern Munich.

The Brazilian has headed to Italy following the culmination of the Bundesliga campaign with his family which has prompted fresh talk about his future.

The Brazilian has been snapped with Napoli midfielder Allan in the Italian city and also posted a video on his social channels of a boat ride in the Gulf of Naples.

The pictures have got Napoli fans excited that Coutinho could be headed to the Serie A club at the end of the season, according to Italian newspaper Corriere dello Sport.

Indeed it was initially thought that Coutinho was in Italy for transfer reasons but a move to Napoli has since been played down by Mimmo Malfitano at Gazzetta dello Sport.

Unfinished Business for Coutinho at Bayern

Coutinho is expected to return to Bayern for the conclusion of their campaign. The German giants have already won the Bundesliga and the German Cup and will resume their Champions League campaign in August.

The Brazilian’s loan deal with Bayern expired at the end of June, but he has reached an agreement to remain with the club until the official end of the season, according to Sky in Germany.

Coutinho has made 34 appearances in all competitions for Bayern in 2019-20 but has spent time on the sidelines recently through injury after undergoing ankle surgery in April.

Where Next for Barcelona?

It’s not known yet what will happen to Coutinho after the season finally concludes or where he will play football next season.

The former Liverpool star’s agent, Kia Joorabchian, has said he would like to return to the Premier League but does not know if that is possible this summer.

“He has a desire to come back to the Premier League at some point. It may not happen this year, it may happen this year – we don’t know. We have not discussed anything for now.”

A return to former club Liverpool has been touted but described as “impossible” by Simon Hughes at The Athletic.

Meanwhile, Barcelona manager Quique Setien has suggested the Brazilian could still have a future at the Camp Nou in an interview with RAC1 in April.

“I think Coutinho is a great player. I like him a lot. He’s a player who, in principle, is Barcelona’s. Any team that wants him has to pay his clause or a certain amount to Barca. “I’m counting on him [possibly] being here at the start of next season. I don’t know what he wants to do. Perhaps I have to speak to him and ask him. He is a great player, without doubt.”

Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu has aso spoken to RAC1 about the transfer market and said he does not expect to see “big signings” because of the financial difficulties clubs will face due to Covid-19.

According to Sid Lowe at ESPN, Barca want $90 million for Coutinho which looks unlikely in the current climate, making another loan deal the most likely option if he does depart.

