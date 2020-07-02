Inside Look at Turning UFC’s Fight Island From Dream to Reality [WATCH]

It’s one thing to dream up the idea of UFC Fight Island. It’s quite another to actually build out the infrastructure in a real place. Yet that’s exactly what happened in Abu Dhabi, and now the world’s top MMA promotional company is headed to the United Arab Emirates for the entire month of July to put on some of the biggest fights of the year.

Watch the video below for an inside look at how Abu Dhabi turned UFC’s Fight Island dreams into a reality.

Incredible Behind-The-Scenes Look at UFC's Fight IslandHere's an incredible behind-the-scenes look at what it took to build UFC Fight Island in Abu Dhabi. 2020-07-02T18:53:31Z

Upcoming UFC Fight Island Cards in Abu Dhabi Include UFC 251

The first card set to take place on Fight Island will be UFC 251 on July 11. That huge UFC pay-per-view card features UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman taking on surging contender Gilbert Burns in the main event as well as two other UFC title fights.

The next card on Fight Island will be the UFC Fight Night card on July 15 featuring rising featherweight contenders Calvin Kattar and Dan Ige in an important divisional matchup.

The third UFC Fight Island card is the UFC Fight Night card on July 18 headlined by a flyweight title rematch between Deiveson Figueiredo and Joseph Benavidez.

Finally, the fourth Fight Island card is the UFC Fight Night event on July 25 featuring former middleweight champion Robert Whittaker vs. Darren Till.

The full cards are listed below.

UFC 251: Usman vs. Burns on July 11

Main Card

Kamaru Usman vs Gilbert Burns – Main Event, Welterweight Title Bout

Alexander Volkanovski vs Max Holloway – Featherweight Title Bout, Co-Main Event

Petr Yan vs Jose Aldo – Bantamweight Title Bout

Jessica Andrade vs Rose Namajunas

Amanda Ribas vs Paige VanZant

Prelims

Volkan Oezdemir vs Jiri Prochazka

Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos vs Muslim Salikhov

Makwan Amirkhani vs Dan Henry

Leonardo Santos vs Roman Bogatov

Early Prelims

Marcin Tybura vs Alexander Romanov

Raulian Paiva vs Zhalgas Zhumagulov

Karol Rosa vs Vanessa Melo

Martin Day vs Davey Grant

UFC Fight Night: Kattar vs. Ige on July 15

Main Card

Calvin Kattar vs. Dan Ige – Main Event

Frankie Edgar vs. Pedro Munhoz – Co-Main Event

Carla Esparza vs. Marina Rodriguez

Abdul Razak Alhassan vs. Mounir Lazzez

Jared Gordon vs. Chris Fishgold

Prelims

Modestas Bukauskas vs. Vinicius Moreira

Molly McCann vs. Taila Santos

Ricardo Ramos vs. Lerone Murphy

John Phillips vs. Dusko Todorovic

Tim Elliott vs. Ryan Benoit

Diana Belbita vs. Liana Jojua

TBD vs. TBD

UFC Fight Night: Figueiredo vs Benavidez 2 on July 18

Main Card

Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Joseph Benavidez – Main Event, Flyweight Title Bout

Jack Hermansson vs. Kelvin Gastelum

Marc Diakiese vs. Rafael Fiziev

Ariane Lipski vs. Luana Carolina

Alexandre Pantoja vs. Askar Askarov

Prelims

Roman Dolidze vs. Khadis Ibragimov

Grant Dawson vs. Nad Narimani

Joe Duffy vs. Joel Alvarez

Brett Johns vs. Montel Jackson

Tagir Ulanbekov vs. Alexander Doskalchuk

Davi Ramos vs. Arman Tsarukyan

Carlos Felipe vs. Serghei Spivac

UFC Fight Night: Whitaker vs. Till on July 25

Main Card

Robert Whittaker vs. Darren Till – Main Event

Shogun Rua vs. Antonio Rogerio Nogueira – Co-Main Event

Alex Oliveira vs. Peter Sobotta

Fabricio Werdum vs. Alexander Gustafsson

Danny Roberts vs. Nicolas Dalby

Prelims

Tom Aspinall vs. Jake Collier

Justin Tafa vs. Raphael Pessoa

Movsar Evloev vs. Mike Grundy

Bethe Correia vs. Pannie Kianzad

Nathaniel Wood vs. Umar Nurmagomedov

Ramazan Emeev vs. Shavkat Rakhmonov

TBD vs. TBD

