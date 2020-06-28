Epic Videos and Awesome Photos From Latest UFC Bloodbath

The latest UFC Fight Night card is over now, and the main event of UFC Las Vegas 4 produced one of the best action fights in recent MMA history. Both Dustin Poirier and Dan Hooker attacked each other with reckless abandon on Saturday night at UFC APEX, and there’s no doubt that the savage war will go down in history as one of the top fights ever.

In the end, Poirier’s grit and determination earned him the nod 48-47, 48-47, and 48-46 from the three judges at ringside.

Here are some of the most epic videos and photos from what turned out to be an intense bloodbath of epic proportions.

First, we should have known something was up when Tony Ferguson christened the main event with the “Just Bleed Guy” from 1997’s UFC 15.

That or maybe someone told Poirier and Hooker what Ferguson had posted because the first round was a savage war and each round only seemed to get more brutal as the fight wore on.

The “Just Bleed Guy” would have approved.

Did you miss the epic fight? Or maybe you just wanted to relive it?

I’m telling you these guys came out throwing bombs at each other from the beginning of the fight.

Both landed some savage blows. Poirier did his best work from boxing range, but Hooker’s longer strikes and devastating knees looked at times like they might fell the former interim champion.

These two are just bombing on each other 😳 #UFCVegas4 pic.twitter.com/FVE8rUKhCG — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) June 28, 2020

In fact, several prominent MMA journalists had Hooker winning the first two rounds of the fight.

But Poirier isn’t nicknamed “The Diamond” for no reason. This guy is a one-of-a-kind gem that can cut through just about any difficult situation.

On top of that, this dude just plains enjoys it.

By the end of the incredible action fight for the ages, the two combatants were ready to laud each other’s efforts.

What else could they do? Poirier-Hooker wasn’t just a Fight of the Year candidate. It was a Fight of the Decade candidate.

Obviously, Poirier was extremely excited to win the fight. He’s now clearly established himself as the top lightweight contender in the world, and he might have just fought himself into a lucrative and important Conor McGregor rematch.

"He really thought that he was going to get past me… and fight the champ, but I'm the f—ing champ, man."@DustinPoirier's mentality is the same, belt or no belt 💎 #UFCVegas4 pic.twitter.com/DsxjDg9K4S — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) June 28, 2020

According to ESPN, both Poirier and Hooker were taken to the hospital afterward. But Poirier still seemed hyped riding in the back of an ambulance.

The American seemed like he was hoping for another round or two of action maybe.

"Whew, that was a fun one." We feel the same way 🙌 #UFCVegas4 (via @DustinPoirier) pic.twitter.com/dqmPWoKJ6R — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) June 28, 2020

You can see Poirier riding like a king on top of his stretcher limo in the picture below.

25 minutes! Paid In Full pic.twitter.com/lxN0NuMnJ9 — The Diamond (@DustinPoirier) June 28, 2020

No doubt, Hooker-Poirier earned Fight of the Night honors, so each fighter took home a bigger paycheck for their work over the weekend.

Even better is that here’s a great chance it will earn Fight of the Year honors soon, too.

