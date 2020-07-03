Lamar Jackson Sounds Off on Viral Calvin Ridley Video [WATCH]

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson and Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley go way back to their childhood stomping grounds in Florida where Jackson would throw passes to Ridley in a local park.

Since they were kids, the two have been rooting each other on Friday nights, to Saturdays in college, and now Sundays in the NFL.

Most recently, Ridley posted a video of himself running routes during a private workout that went viral on Twitter. Lamar Jackson commented on the tweet saying, “Took that boy for a ride out of the gate.”

Took that boy for a ride out the gate🤮😂🤣🤣 https://t.co/GkIKrzSFmK — Lamar Jackson (@Lj_era8) July 3, 2020

The rest of the replies are absolutely hilarious.

Two fans go on to reply saying, “If ppl were unaware, this is what out of your league looks like [@LastNameWillis] and “Reroute that boy got lost on I10 [@Chaunceybryant3].”

Jackson Praises Ridley for His Speed

It’s no secret that Ridley is quick on his feet and that’s what Jackson praises him for.

“Just seeing him when we were younger, it was always hard to guard him because he’s got moves, he’s got speed,” Jackson told ESPN when Ridley entered his rookie season. “His acceleration, you can’t catch him. I haven’t seen anyone catch him from behind, like running him down. His explosiveness that he brings to the game is ridiculous. One man can’t lock him down. I’ve never heard of it; not with Calvin.”

While Jackson and Ridley never actually played on the same team in high school, the duo was dominant playing backyard ball at the park and Jackson would count on Ridley almost every single time. Jackson also told ESPN he wished that he and Ridley would have wound up on the same team in high school and the NFL.

The Two Haven’t Disappointed Their Home State

Ridley and Jackson are both entering their third season in the NFL and have made quite the names for themselves.

Ridley started his career on a bad note but made up for it fairly quickly. In just two seasons in Atlanta, Ridley has recorded 127 passes for 1,687 yards and 17 touchdowns. If all goes well, Ridley should hit his first 1,000-yard season.

Jackson also proved doubters wrong who said he should have switched to a receiver when transitioning into the NFL.

Jackson is coming off an MVP season as a full-time starter. Jackson ended up finishing third in the league in passer rating and fourth in adjusted net yards per attempt. He even racked up 1,206 rushing yards while averaging nearly 7 yards per carry.

According to ESPN, Jackson also posted the highest first-down rate at 39.8% for any player with at least 150 carries.

Jackson is on his way to a second MVP season and it’ll be no surprise if Ridley is crowned his first this year.

This Season is Considered to Be Ridley’s Year

Ridley is projected across the boards to have his the biggest breakout season in the NFL as a whole.

Analysts have even gone as far to say that Ridley will outscore DeAndre Hopkins. The 25-year-old has what it takes to make a big leap this year after earning Matt Ryan’s trust in the last two seasons.

The odds are also in his favor considering Austin Hooper is out of the picture and Jones will command double teams per usual, leaving Ridley the next target.

Atlanta hasn’t had a trusting WR duo since Roddy White but Ridley is about to change that this season.

