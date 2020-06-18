Fantasy Football Analyst Predicts Falcons WR Will Outscore DeAndre Hopkins

Fantasy Football season is right around the corner and analysts are throwing their expertise out there early, per usual.

One PFF Fantasy Football analyst, Andrew Erickson has a bold prediction saying Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley will outscore DeAndre Hopkins this season.

That is a 𝐛𝐨𝐥𝐝 prediction 😳 @AndrewErickson_ pic.twitter.com/N6J8GyYZ85 — PFF Fantasy Football (@PFF_Fantasy) June 17, 2020

This Prediction Isn’t That Bold

This “bold” prediction actually doesn’t come by surprise considering Ridley is projected to across the board to have a breakout season in Atlanta.

Ridley is back for year three after missing the last three games due to an abdominal injury. The third-year wideout was set to hit his first 1000 yards season.

Even his passer, Matt Ryan thinks big things are going to come out of 2018 first-rounder this year. Ryan and Ridley have been getting some one-on-one time during the quarantine.

“He’s a guy I think could explode going into a year like this, Ryan told Sports Illustrated. He’s in phenomenal shape, he’s been running great and I think his grasp of the offense and his mastery of our system is so much further along than it was last year.”

In just two seasons in Atlanta, Ridley has recorded 127 passes for 1,687 yards and 17 touchdowns. If all goes well, Ridley should hit his first 1,000-yard season. NFL Network actually predicts Ridley will be the player to have the biggest breakout 2020 NFL season out of anybody.

So, honestly, this prediction makes a lot of sense.

Ridley & Julio Jones Could Be Another Chris Godwin & Mike Evans

Tampa Bay wideout Chris Godwin had a breakout year three in 2019 despite being No. 2 to his teammate Mike Evans.

Godwin was close to breaking 1,000 yards in his second season catching 59 passes for 842 yards and seven touchdowns but didn’t hit the thousand mark until his third year. The 24-year-old balled out recording 86 catches for 1,333 yards and nine touchdowns.

Both Evans and Godwin ended the season with Pro Bowl invites and Ridley is on his way to do the same with Jones if he stays consistent and Matt Ryan lets him get some pass action.

Ridley Needs to Fight For Matt Ryan’s Attention

28-year-old Hopkins ranked fifth in fantasy points last season for wide receivers while Ridley sat at No. 26.

Hopkins was already a star before Ridley even started college at Alabama in 2015. So, Hopkins has a lot more experience under his belt. So far, Hopkins has posted three consecutive seasons of more than 1,100 receiving yards and Ridley has yet to see passed 900.

This year, Hopkins will be joining the Arizona Cardinals’ offense where he will be seeing plenty of targets as the team’s No. 1 wide receiver in front of Larry Fitzgerald.

Hopkins will catch a lot of passes considering Kyler Murray threw almost 50 more times than Hopkins’ quarterback in Houston, Deshaun Watson, did last year. Ridley, on the other hand, will have to fight for Matt Ryan’s attention since Julio Jones is the go-to receiver.

But, from what Ryan has said about Ridley, it looks like he already has his attention.

