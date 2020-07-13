Lions Rookie Defender Lagging on List for Top 2020 Award

The Detroit Lions selected Jeff Okudah early in the 2020 NFL Draft with the hopes that he would be a lockdown player for the team’s defensive backfield.

How good can he be this season as a rookie, though? That’s the subject of debate, and recently, an NFL.com analyst explained what folks can expect from Okudah. Lance Zierlein recently put together a list of players who figure to be in play for the defensive Rookie of the Year award this season

Zierlein, however, isn’t sure if Okudah can manage to win the award given he placed him No. 5 on the list, and admitted that might even be too high.

Zierlein wrote:

“Given the difficulty of his position and his relatively low ball production in college (three INTs, 18 passes defensed in three seasons), perhaps I’ve ranked Okudah too high on this list. Here’s the thing, though: He’s a terrific athlete with great length and the physical ability to twitch and explode on throws. He hasn’t learned to fully trust his eyes, but if it starts to click for him in that area as a rookie and if he’s allowed to play a little more off-man coverage, those explosive traits could pay early dividends.”

It’s not often defensive backs win the award given how hard it is to transition to the NFL, but if there is a prospect that has received the most hype as being ready, it’s Okudah. Whether he’s too low on this list or not, Okudah is still a player who will be one of the best players to remember this coming season when it comes to an instant impact on the field.

The Lions hope he can chase down top rookie honors on defense.

Jeff Okudah Already Studying NFL Wideouts

Okudah always wants to be prepared, a trait he learned early in his football career while at Ohio State. Part of that is doing all the work to try and master the position. As Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press explained in a piece, Okudah did some heavy research into wideouts during his time in college, and a name he will now face off with came up in Davante Adams of the Green Bay Packers courtesy of his former position coach Jeff Hafley.

Here’s Birkett’s window into Okudah’s mind:

“Often, Okudah would ask about the best cornerbacks in the NFL, and what made them so great. And the best receivers. At one point, he asked Hafley which NFL receivers were best at getting off the line of scrimmage. Hafley, who coached defensive backs for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2012-13), Cleveland Browns (2014-15) and San Francisco 49ers (2016-18), pulled up tape of Green Bay Packers receiver Davante Adams, whom Okudah will face twice this fall with the Lions. “Then what he has to do, he wanted me to show him DBs that did a good job against him and how they did it and why they did it,” Hafley said. “Trust me, at this point we were like in the middle of game week, so I pulled out, whatever film I watched I probably had a couple clips from the Niners that I had and probably showed him a couple guys being patient and get him at the line of scrimmage.”

Such an intricate mind for his craft is likely what landed Okudah high on Detroit’s wish list this offseason. Half of being a successful cornerback is talent, but the other half involves having the right mindset for success as well as the right mind for preparation. It’s clear Okudah has this in a big way to be putting in this kind of effort in college.

Now, Adams will be coming for Okudah a few times a year, but the cornerback will at least have an idea going in what he’s up against. That could prove significant into the future.

Jeff Okudah Reveals Promise For Lions Fans

Okudah tweeted out a photo of himself in his new Lions colors, and if that wasn’t enough, he also revealed a promise. According to the cornerback, he’s going to give his all for the team he was just drafted to join.

Give You My All. pic.twitter.com/SsiaE99Hqp — Jeff Okudah (@jeffokudah) May 26, 2020

It’s one thing for a player to say he plans on giving his all, but it’s another for him to do so publicly and make it a mindset. That’s what Okudah appears to be doing here.

For most, this will be the first time anyone has gotten a look at what Okudah will look like in his new Detroit uniform. Okudah will wear his collegiate No. 1 when camp starts, and after that, will have to pick a new jersey number to wear when he starts in the NFL.

Regardless of what number he wears, it’s nice to see Okudah understands the most important thing is playing hard for his new city.

Jeff Okudah Stats

Many felt that Okudah could be the best player on the board when the Lions end up picking at No. 3, and that’s just what happened. As also explained elsewhere, evaluators love his length and size. It could be a winning combination for a needy Detroit pass defense that has been exposed in a major way this season on the back end.

At Ohio State, Okudah has put up some excellent numbers in a short time. He’s collected 78 tackles, 3 interceptions, 16 passes defended and 2 fumble recoveries. Perhaps better than that for the Lions, he didn’t allow a completion over 50 yards this season.

That paints the portrait of a player who can be a potential lock down defender at the next level. Okudah was also a popular selection in mock drafts for Detroit, and that was proven right when the team selected him.

Okudah will be bringing a fresh, hungry mindset with him to work this fall. That’s something that should excite Lions fans looking toward the future. How good will he be? That’s anyone’s guess.

