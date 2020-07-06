Lions’ Jeff Okudah Reveals Crazy Football Admission on Twitter

Jeff Okudah loves the game of football. He was a top prospect, a top college player and now one of the top draft picks of the Detroit Lions. His goal was always to make it to the NFL.

Interestingly enough, when Okudah suits up and sets foot on the field in Detroit, it will be the first time he has ever been to an NFL game. Recently, Okudah revealed on Twitter that he has never been to an NFL game in his life.

Random Thought: I have never been to an NFL Game. — Jeff Okudah (@jeffokudah) July 6, 2020

Along the way, one would have thought such a football nut like Okudah would have made his way to a game somewhere at some point. When he does play for the Lions, it will only serve to make the experience that much more special for the cornerback when he runs on the field for the first time.

Not many can say they will play the first NFL game they are set to attend, but it’s yet another amazing wrinkle for Okudah.

Jeff Okudah Shares Motivation With Lions Fans

When he does make his firs NFL game, Okudah wants to make it count for his new city. Recently, he tweeted out a photo of himself in his new Lions colors, and if that wasn’t enough, he also revealed a promise. According to the cornerback, he’s going to give his all for the team he was just drafted to join.

Give You My All. pic.twitter.com/SsiaE99Hqp — Jeff Okudah (@jeffokudah) May 26, 2020

It’s one thing for a player to say he plans on giving his all, but it’s another for him to do so publicly and make it a mindset. That’s what Okudah appears to be doing here.

For most, this will be the first time anyone has gotten a look at what Okudah will look like in his new Detroit uniform. Okudah will wear his collegiate No. 1 when camp starts, and after that, will have to pick a new jersey number to wear when he starts in the NFL.

Regardless of what number he wears, it’s nice to see Okudah understands the most important thing is playing hard for his new city.

Jeff Okudah Stats

Okudah ended up being the best player on the board when the Lions selected with the No. 3 pick. As also explained elsewhere, evaluators love his length and size. It could be a winning combination for a needy Detroit pass defense that has been exposed in a major way this season on the back end.

At Ohio State, Okudah has put up some excellent numbers in a short time. He’s collected 78 tackles, 3 interceptions, 16 passes defended and 2 fumble recoveries. Perhaps better than that for the Lions, he didn’t allow a completion over 50 yards this season.

That paints the portrait of a player who can be a potential lock down defender at the next level. Okudah was also a popular selection in mock drafts for Detroit, and that was proven right when the team selected him.

Now that he’s a member of the Lions, folks will hope Okudah can bring passion to the field. Given it will be the first time he has even seen a pro football game, folks can count on that to be the case.

