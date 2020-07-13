Jeff Okudah Pumped to Begin Lions’ 2020 Season [LOOK]

The Detroit Lions brought their biggest member of the 2020 NFL Draft class under contract to date, and that called for a little celebration for the main combatant.

Jeff Okudah will officially join the Lions mix after agreeing to his deal, and was fired up to say the least to be able to do so. After news of the contract leaked, Okudah hopped on Twitter and explained that he’s ready to go and make 2020 a great season in the 313.

LFG! Let’s make this year special 313. 🦁 https://t.co/dQOpOfskW7 — Jeff Okudah (@jeffokudah) July 13, 2020

Okudah is being counted on to do huge things this season within the Detroit secondary, and it’s clear he is ready to do those things once he gets on the field given this reaction.

It’s nice to see the Lions have a young player who is committed to their team and is excited to get things going on what figures to be a unique season.

Jeff Okudah Reveals Promise For Lions Fans

Okudah tweeted out a photo of himself in his new Lions colors, and if that wasn’t enough, he also revealed a promise. According to the cornerback, he’s going to give his all for the team he was just drafted to join.

Give You My All. pic.twitter.com/SsiaE99Hqp — Jeff Okudah (@jeffokudah) May 26, 2020

It’s one thing for a player to say he plans on giving his all, but it’s another for him to do so publicly and make it a mindset. That’s what Okudah appears to be doing here.

For most, this will be the first time anyone has gotten a look at what Okudah will look like in his new Detroit uniform. Okudah will wear his collegiate No. 1 when camp starts, and after that, will have to pick a new jersey number to wear when he starts in the NFL.

Regardless of what number he wears, it’s nice to see Okudah understands the most important thing is playing hard for his new city.

Jeff Okudah Stats

Many felt that Okudah could be the best player on the board when the Lions end up picking at No. 3, and that’s just what happened. As also explained elsewhere, evaluators love his length and size. It could be a winning combination for a needy Detroit pass defense that has been exposed in a major way this season on the back end.

At Ohio State, Okudah has put up some excellent numbers in a short time. He’s collected 78 tackles, 3 interceptions, 16 passes defended and 2 fumble recoveries. Perhaps better than that for the Lions, he didn’t allow a completion over 50 yards this season.

That paints the portrait of a player who can be a potential lock down defender at the next level. Okudah was also a popular selection in mock drafts for Detroit, and that was proven right when the team selected him.

Okudah will be bringing a fresh, hungry mindset with him to work this fall. That’s something that should excite Lions fans looking toward the future. How good will he be? That’s anyone’s guess.

At the very least, he’s incredibly ready for the challenge it seems.

