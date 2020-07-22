Lions Plan for 2020 Restart Approved by NFLPA

The Detroit Lions are one of the few teams in the NFL who have an approved plan to get on the path to start the 2020 season.

Wednesday, the Lions were revealed to be one of just 8 teams who’s IDER plan, that is the infectious disease emergency response plan that the NFLPA has approved on the way toward getting training camp going. The league has sent in 32 proposals, and currently, 24 are under review according to the document.

All 32 teams have submitted IDER plans–8 of them have been approved and the remaining plans are under review. pic.twitter.com/y8ej5VDZqH — NFLPA (@NFLPA) July 22, 2020

The Lions being in the approved stage is huge. Theoretically, this shows the team has been on top of things and has one of the best possible plans as it relates to getting their camp going and progressing safely. All of this offseason, the Lions have been solid in terms of their virtual program and it shows the team is ahead in terms of getting things going in the right, safe way.

It will be interesting to see how many of the plans get on the right track in the days ahead.

Lions Call on Fans to Wear Masks

As the league ponders what’s next for training camp, the preseason and the regular season, it’s clear the quickest way back to any semblance of normalcy is if folks mask up. The state of Michigan has asked everyone to chip in and do their part, and now so have the Lions.

The team revealed an internet video in which Matthew Stafford is shown warming up sporting a mask which has been superimposed over his face.

On Twitter, the team also made a simple change to their avatar, putting a small mask over the Lions logo’s face.

At this point, safety and wearing a mask is vital to the cause, so credit the Lions for showing the way for folks at this point. By doing so, they are being strong members of the community and showing a commitment to what’s right and the greater good.

Lions Could See Drastically Altered Preseason

According to Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network, the league could be honing in on shaving the preseason to 1 game in 2020 in order to help manage the coronavirus pandemic. This game could be played during Week 3 of what was to be the 2020 preseason.

Under the NFL’s proposal, the one preseason game would be played in what normally is the third preseason week, the week of Aug. 27. That’d provide an extra week of preparation, though not the full 21 days of strength and conditioning players want. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) July 20, 2020

Indeed, as ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported, the league and owners are meeting in order to hash things out quickly. As part of those discussions, there are likely to be decisions on the preseason and player safety.

NFL and owners now will be conducting a league meeting at noon ET today as they try to finalize health and safety measures, financial arrangements, and reducing or eliminating preseason games, per league sources. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 20, 2020

Detroit’s Week 3 preseason contest is scheduled to take place in Miami against the Dolphins. That’s currently a coronavirus hotspot, so it will be interesting to see what changes might be made to the schedule in terms of location.

It’s also possible that the Lions as well as the rest of the NFL play no preseason games at all. At this point, that is one of the most likely outcomes for this offseason program.

Nothing has been set in stone yet, so it’s worth watching in the coming days to see what the league agrees to and comes up with. At this rate, however, it’s nice to see the Lions in the position of being a team with approval to proceeded.

