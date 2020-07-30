Vikings Team Captain & 4x Pro Bowler Added to COVID-19 Reserve List

Minnesota Vikings linebacker Anthony Barr just became the most decorated Vikings player to be added to COVID-19 reserve list.

Barr, the team’s only returning captain on defense, is a four-time Pro Bowler and was placed on the list on Thursday. He’s the eighth member of the Vikings to be placed on the list since Monday.

The #Vikings have placed LB Anthony Barr on Reserve/COVID-19. — Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) July 30, 2020

The COVID-19 reserve list was created for players who either test positive for COVID-19 or have been quarantined after they were in close contact with an infected party, per a statement the Vikings issued. Vikings Infection Control Officer and lead trainer Eric Sugarman tested positive for the coronavirus over the weekend after 40 or more players had visited the team’s practice facilities this past week in Eagan, Minn.

Barr is the third projected starter to be placed on the list, following the announcement that defensive end Ifeadi Odenigbo was added on Wednesday and rookie wide receiver Justin Jefferson’s placement on the list on Monday.

Beyond Barr, Odenigbo and Jefferson, offensive lineman Oli Udoh is the only other returning player on the list, followed by rookies Cameron Smith, Brian Cole II, Blake Brandel and Tyler Higby.

Rookies reported to training camp on Thursday for their first round of COVID-19 testing while veterans reports on Tuesday.

The Vikings cannot disclose the details of whether a player is infected or not, per an NFL and NFLPA agreement, but a team official said that all four rookies who were placed on the list on Monday had not been in contact with Sugarman, Pioneer Press beat reporter Chris Tomasson said.

Vikings players must pass two tests before being let into the training facility, meaning the soonest veterans will be allowed into the facility is this weekend. Sugarman will continue to fulfill as many of his responsibilities virtually and the Vikings staff will assist anywhere necessary.

Check back later for more.

