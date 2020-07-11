Four-Time Pro Bowler Named Vikings’ ‘Most Overpaid’ Player

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins may be the team’s highest-paid player, but the “most overpaid” tag doesn’t belong to him, according to Bleacher Report.

Instead, outside linebacker Anthony Barr was named the Vikings’ biggest salary-cap siphon this season. Barr went to four consecutive Pro Bowls from 2015 to 2018, but after signing a five-year, $67.5 million contract, Barr came up with just 1.5 sacks and two turnovers last season.

Here’s what Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox had to say about Barr:

Like (Jared) Goff, Kirk Cousins isn’t in the same league as other quarterbacks who make at least $33 million per year. But he’s at least coming off a tremendous season for the Minnesota Vikings and has a much better shot at leading that team deep in 2020. So instead let’s put a spotlight on Barr, who was a slight disappointment in the first year of a massive new contract last season. He was too quiet too often, which isn’t unusual for an off-ball linebacker in a pass-heavy league, but we’re talking about one of the six highest-paid non-rushing linebackers in the NFL. They need him to be a game-changer at that price, and one pick, 1.5 sacks and one forced fumble won’t get him there. Barr is a great player and a leader, but only Cousins, Adam Thielen and Danielle Hunter make more money than him on the team. Thielen was an utter star when healthy in 2017 and 2018 and has cheaper guarantees moving forward, while the 25-year-old Hunter has more sacks than all but two NFL players since the start of 2018.

Anthony Barr Selected to ‘One-Year Wonder’ Team

After Barr was drafted seventh overall in 2014, the Vikings caught a glimpse of his ceiling early in his career. He totaled 23 quarterback pressures on 96 pass-rush snaps and was excellent in coverage in 2015 as the second-best linebacker in the league, behind only Luke Kuechly, per Pro Football Focus.

That season and subsequent down years landed Barr on Pro Football Focus’ “One-Year Wonder Team.” Barr had a 90.0 coverage grade that season but has since been unable to log a coverage grade above 60.0.

Despite Barr’s perceived decline, he was the most productive pass-rushing linebacker in 2018, forcing pressure on 13.8 percent of his attempts.

Barr’s Recent Inefficiency Tied to Lack of Depth at LB

In Barr’s first two seasons, which were arguably his best, he was able to be much freer in rushing the passer with the help of his fellow linebackers. Chad Greenway, who was fading in his final few seasons, was still consistently used in pass coverage, and the addition of Barr’s UCLA teammate Eric Kendricks gave the Vikings more freedom to use Barr as a pass-rusher.

While Kendricks has come along as one of the NFL’s best coverage linebackers, the third spot at linebacker has been a bit of a revolving door as the Vikings have been searching for an option to compliment Barr and Kendricks.

This season could be telling as the Vikings introduce several young players to the lineup in a year that Barr, entering his seventh season at age 28, will continue to be looked upon as a leader on defense.

