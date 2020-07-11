Vikings Star Rookie’s Madden NFL 21 Ratings Revealed

As the 2020 season draws near, so does the release of Madden NFL 21. the game’s design studio Electronic Arts has started unrolling its player ratings, which are always a hot button issue among players and fans alike.

Four Minnesota Vikings rookie ratings have been released so far at wide receiver and quarterback. First-round wide receiver Justin Jefferson (No. 22 overall) tops the list with a 74 overall rating, followed by wide receiver K.J. Osborn (fifth round, No. 176 overall) and quarterbacks Jake Browning (undrafted in 2019) and Nate Stanley (seventh round, No. 244 overall).

Jefferson is the fourth-highest rated rookie wideout in the game and fifth-ranked rookie overall. He was given 91 speed, 90 acceleration and 89 agility. His spectacular catch rating (83) tied for third among rookie wide receivers, while he was second in short route running (78).

Jefferson was rated higher than Philadelphia Eagles rookie wide receiver Jalen Reagor, who was taken a pick before Jefferson in the 2020 NFL Draft. Reagor did rate higher in many of the physical attributes like speed, acceleration and agility, while Jefferson compensated with his route-running and catching ability.

Osborn, who’s expected to compete for the Vikings’ punt returner position this season, received a 65 overall. His 89 speed and acceleration are comparable with some of the top wide receiver prospects in the game, while his kick return rating (78) was tied for sixth among rookies.

Stanley and Browning both received 53 overall ratings at quarterback. More Madden NFL 21 ratings will be unveiled as the August 25 release date draws near.

Justin Jefferson Has the ‘Most Prolific’ Rookie Season in Madden NFL 20 Simulation

Before the draft, Vendetta sports blog ran a Madden 20 simulation where all the top prospects of the 2020 draft were inserted into the 2019 season. All the rookies were custom made characters, which were rated subjectively — but with careful analysis.

Jefferson, who was playing on the Las Vegas Raiders. Jefferson finished the simulation with the most receptions (66) receiving yards (1,025) and receiving touchdowns (9).

Writer Jackson Law’s response to Jefferson’s performance: “Stud. That’s it, that’s my take.” Despite all of this being a simulation, Jefferson is likely in a better position on the Vikings and could put up similar numbers in his rookie season.

Game With Justin Jefferson & Other Vikings On Yoke

Yoke, a gaming app that allows fans to play with their favorite pro athletes, was developed back in April and has seen a surge of athletes joining it.

Jefferson is among one of them and can be found at his username @jjettas18. He’s most commonly played Madden NFL 20.

Vikings backup running back Alexander Mattison and cornerback Nate Meadors are also on Yoke.

