NBA Star Announces Fight With Youtube Star at Mike Tyson—Roy Jones Jr. Bout

NBA Slam Dunk champ, Nate Robinson & YoutuberJake Paul are a mid-card match on the Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr. fight schedule for Saturday September 12 pay-per-view.

I’m told that the two will fight eight rounds that are scheduled for three minutes apiece. Paul and Robinson will fight in the 185 pound weight class.

“I wanted to show that I’m a world class athlete,” Nate Robinson said in a released statement.

“I played college football, played in the NBA for 11 years and I’m excited for this venture into the sport of boxing. Jake Paul, I want all the smoke.”

In an interview with TMZ, Robinson was asked if he’d fight Paul. “If I get trained with somebody like a [Mike] Tyson, [Floyd] Mayweather, [Terence] Crawford, [Vasyl] Lomachenko,” he replied.

“If I fight and I train with some of the best of the best in the world, like please, I don’t think he stands a chance.”

“I am excited to partner with Triller and get in the ring to figh an elite athlete,” says Jake Paul.But make no mistake, on September 12 Nate will meet the canvas early.”