NBA Restart Opening Scrimmages: Rosters, Schedule, Latest News

The NBA is returning from its hiatus in Orlando and the league will begin with scrimmages.
Each team will kick off with three scrimmages ahead of their eight regular-season contests. The league will use 10-minute quarters instead of the usual 12-minute ones.
Wednesday, July 22 signals the first day of scrimmages, as four games will be played. Let’s take a look at the eight teams in action:
Orlando Magic vs. Los Angeles Clippers
Time: 3 pm ET
- Magic record: 30-35
- Clippers record: 44-20
Notes:
- The Magic enter the restart with pretty much their entire roster. Jonathan Issac, who severely sprained his knee back in January, is unlikely to play in the restart, as is Al-Farouq Aminu, who is also hurt.
- The Clippers will be without Montrez Harrell, who left the bubble for a family emergency. Kawhi Leonard arrived late to the bubble but is expected to play and Joakim Noah, who inked a 10-day contract with the franchise back in March and has since signed a regular deal, will make his debut with Los Angeles
Magic Restart Roster:
- D.J. Augustin
- Mo Bamba
- Khem Birch
- Michael Carter-Williams
- Gary Clark
- James Ennis III
- Evan Fournier
- Melvin Frazier Jr.
- Markelle Fultz
- Aaron Gordon
- Jonathan Isaac
- Wes Iwundu
- BJ Johnson
- Vic Law
- Terrence Ross
- Nikola Vucevic
Clippers Restart Roster
- Patrick Beverley
- Amir Coffey
- Paul George
- JaMychal Green
- Montrezl Harrell
- Reggie Jackson
- Kawhi Leonard
- Terance Mann
- Rodney McGruder
- Marcus Morris Sr.
- Joakim Noah
- Patrick Patterson
- Landry Shamet
- Lou Williams
- Ivica Zubac
Wizards vs. Nuggets
Time: 3:30 pm ET
- Wizards record: 24-40
- Nuggets record: 43-22
Notes:
- Washington will be without Bradley Beal, who is sitting out of the NBA’s restart because of a shoulder injury. John Wall, who hasn’t played all season, and Davis Bertans, who is with his family in Latvia, are also away from the team.
- Denver had several players test positive for COVID-19 and because of that, they weren’t able to get organized workouts in their own practice arena. Nikola Jokic has recovered from COVID-19 and has been with the team since they landed in Orlando.
Wizards Restart Roster
- Isaac Bonga
- Troy Brown Jr.
- Thomas Bryant
- Jerian Grant
- Rui Hachimura
- Ian Mahinmi
- Garrison Matthews
- Shabazz Napier
- Anzejs Pasecniks
- Jerome Robinson
- Admiral Schofield
- Ish Smith
- Jarrod Uthoff
- Moritz Wagner
- Johnathan Williams
Nuggets Restart Roster
- Will Barton
- Keita Bates-Diop
- Bol Bol
- Vlatko Cancar
- Tyler Cook
- Torrey Craig
- Troy Daniels
- PJ Dozier
- Jerami Grant
- Gary Harris
- Nikola Jokic
- Paul Millsap
- Monte Morris
- Jamal Murray
- Mason Plumlee
- Michael Porter Jr.
- Noah Vonleh
New Orleans Pelicans vs. Brooklyn Nets
Time: 7 pm ET
- Pelicans Record: 28-36
- Nets Record: 30-34
Notes:
- The Pelicans will be without Zion Williamson as he left the bubble to attend an urgent family medical matter. The Pelicans had three players test positive for COVID-19, though the names were not released and they all recovered.
- The Nets will have a skeleton of their roster. Spencer Dinwiddie, DeAndre Jordan, and Taurean Prince all caught COVID-19 and will not play. Neither Kyrie Irving, who was limited to just 20 games during his first season and Brooklyn nor Kevin Durant made the trip to Orlando.
Pelicans Restart Roster
- Nickeil Alexander-Walker
- Lonzo Ball
- Zylan Cheatham
- Derrick Favors
- Josh Hart
- Jaxson Hayes
- Jrue Holiday
- Brandon Ingram
- Frank Jackson
- Nicolo Melli
- E’Twaun Moore
- Jahlil Okafor
- JJ Redick
- Sindarius Thornwell
- Kenrich Williams
- Zion Williamson
Nets Restart Roster
- Jarrett Allen
- Justin Anderson
- Chris Chiozza
- Jamal Crawford
- Donta Hall
- Joe Harris
- Tyler Johnson
- Rodions Kurucs
- Caris LeVert
- Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot
- Jeremiah Martin
- Dzanan Musa
- Garrett Temple
- Lance Thomas
Sacramento Kings vs. Miami Heat
Time: 8 pm ET
- Kings Record: 28-36
- Heat Record: 41-24
Notes:
- The Kings arguably have had the worst luck since arriving in the bubble. Center Richard Holmes accidentally left the bubble for food and is currently in quarantine. Marvin Bagley suffered a foot injury and is in a walking boot. Luckily, the four Sacramento players who tested positive for COVID-19 have recovered and are with the club.
- Miami lost some practice time after closing down their practice facility because Derrick Jones Jr. and another player tested positive for COVID-19 last month. The Heat will look to build chemistry several new parts, including Andre Iguodala, who was only with the team for a month before the league shut down.
Kings Restart Roster
- Marvin Bagley III
- Harrison Barnes
- Kent Bazemore
- Nemanja Bjelica
- Bogdan Bogdanovic
- Corey Brewer
- Yogi Ferrell
- De’Aaron Fox
- Harry Giles III
- Kyle Guy
- Buddy Hield
- Richaun Holmes
- Justin James
- DaQuan Jeffries
- Cory Joseph
- Alex Len
- Jabari Parker
Heat Restart Roster
- Bam Adebayo
- Kyle Alexander
- Jimmy Butler
- Jae Crowder
- Goran Dragic
- Udonis Haslem
- Tyler Herro
- Solomon Hill
- Andre Iguodala
- Derrick Jones Jr.
- Meyers Leonard
- Kendrick Nunn
- KZ Okpala
- Kelly Olynyk
- Duncan Robinson
- Chris Silva
- Gabe Vincent
