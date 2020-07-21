NBA Restart Opening Scrimmages: Rosters, Schedule, Latest News

The NBA is returning from its hiatus in Orlando and the league will begin with scrimmages.

Each team will kick off with three scrimmages ahead of their eight regular-season contests. The league will use 10-minute quarters instead of the usual 12-minute ones.

Wednesday, July 22 signals the first day of scrimmages, as four games will be played. Let’s take a look at the eight teams in action:

Orlando Magic vs. Los Angeles Clippers

Time: 3 pm ET

Magic record: 30-35

Clippers record: 44-20

Notes:

The Magic enter the restart with pretty much their entire roster. Jonathan Issac, who severely sprained his knee back in January, is unlikely to play in the restart, as is Al-Farouq Aminu, who is also hurt.

The Clippers will be without Montrez Harrell, who left the bubble for a family emergency. Kawhi Leonard arrived late to the bubble but is expected to play and Joakim Noah, who inked a 10-day contract with the franchise back in March and has since signed a regular deal, will make his debut with Los Angeles

Magic Restart Roster:

D.J. Augustin

Mo Bamba

Khem Birch

Michael Carter-Williams

Gary Clark

James Ennis III

Evan Fournier

Melvin Frazier Jr.

Markelle Fultz

Aaron Gordon

Jonathan Isaac

Wes Iwundu

BJ Johnson

Vic Law

Terrence Ross

Nikola Vucevic



Clippers Restart Roster

Patrick Beverley

Amir Coffey

Paul George

JaMychal Green

Montrezl Harrell

Reggie Jackson

Kawhi Leonard

Terance Mann

Rodney McGruder

Marcus Morris Sr.

Joakim Noah

Patrick Patterson

Landry Shamet

Lou Williams

Ivica Zubac

Wizards vs. Nuggets

Time: 3:30 pm ET

Wizards record: 24-40

Nuggets record: 43-22

Notes:

Washington will be without Bradley Beal, who is sitting out of the NBA’s restart because of a shoulder injury. John Wall, who hasn’t played all season, and Davis Bertans, who is with his family in Latvia, are also away from the team.

Denver had several players test positive for COVID-19 and because of that, they weren’t able to get organized workouts in their own practice arena. Nikola Jokic has recovered from COVID-19 and has been with the team since they landed in Orlando.

Wizards Restart Roster

Isaac Bonga

Troy Brown Jr.

Thomas Bryant

Jerian Grant

Rui Hachimura

Ian Mahinmi

Garrison Matthews

Shabazz Napier

Anzejs Pasecniks

Jerome Robinson

Admiral Schofield

Ish Smith

Jarrod Uthoff

Moritz Wagner

Johnathan Williams

Nuggets Restart Roster

Will Barton

Keita Bates-Diop

Bol Bol

Vlatko Cancar

Tyler Cook

Torrey Craig

Troy Daniels

PJ Dozier

Jerami Grant

Gary Harris

Nikola Jokic

Paul Millsap

Monte Morris

Jamal Murray

Mason Plumlee

Michael Porter Jr.

Noah Vonleh

New Orleans Pelicans vs. Brooklyn Nets

Time: 7 pm ET

Pelicans Record: 28-36

Nets Record: 30-34

Notes:

The Pelicans will be without Zion Williamson as he left the bubble to attend an urgent family medical matter. The Pelicans had three players test positive for COVID-19, though the names were not released and they all recovered.

The Nets will have a skeleton of their roster. Spencer Dinwiddie, DeAndre Jordan, and Taurean Prince all caught COVID-19 and will not play. Neither Kyrie Irving, who was limited to just 20 games during his first season and Brooklyn nor Kevin Durant made the trip to Orlando.

Pelicans Restart Roster

Nickeil Alexander-Walker

Lonzo Ball

Zylan Cheatham

Derrick Favors

Josh Hart

Jaxson Hayes

Jrue Holiday

Brandon Ingram

Frank Jackson

Nicolo Melli

E’Twaun Moore

Jahlil Okafor

JJ Redick

Sindarius Thornwell

Kenrich Williams

Zion Williamson

Nets Restart Roster

Jarrett Allen

Justin Anderson

Chris Chiozza

Jamal Crawford

Donta Hall

Joe Harris

Tyler Johnson

Rodions Kurucs

Caris LeVert

Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot

Jeremiah Martin

Dzanan Musa

Garrett Temple

Lance Thomas

Sacramento Kings vs. Miami Heat

Time: 8 pm ET

Kings Record: 28-36

Heat Record: 41-24

Notes:

The Kings arguably have had the worst luck since arriving in the bubble. Center Richard Holmes accidentally left the bubble for food and is currently in quarantine. Marvin Bagley suffered a foot injury and is in a walking boot. Luckily, the four Sacramento players who tested positive for COVID-19 have recovered and are with the club.

Miami lost some practice time after closing down their practice facility because Derrick Jones Jr. and another player tested positive for COVID-19 last month. The Heat will look to build chemistry several new parts, including Andre Iguodala, who was only with the team for a month before the league shut down.

Kings Restart Roster

Marvin Bagley III

Harrison Barnes

Kent Bazemore

Nemanja Bjelica

Bogdan Bogdanovic

Corey Brewer

Yogi Ferrell

De’Aaron Fox

Harry Giles III

Kyle Guy

Buddy Hield

Richaun Holmes

Justin James

DaQuan Jeffries

Cory Joseph

Alex Len

Jabari Parker

Heat Restart Roster

Bam Adebayo

Kyle Alexander

Jimmy Butler

Jae Crowder

Goran Dragic

Udonis Haslem

Tyler Herro

Solomon Hill

Andre Iguodala

Derrick Jones Jr.

Meyers Leonard

Kendrick Nunn

KZ Okpala

Kelly Olynyk

Duncan Robinson

Chris Silva

Gabe Vincent

