Packers’ Aaron Jones Takes on NFL Hall of Famer in Family Feud [WATCH]

Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones returned to action under the lights this Sunday night — just not on a football field.

Jones joined a team of current NFL stars for Sunday’s episode of Celebrity Family Feud, facing off against five members of the Pro Football Hall of Famers in a hysterical edition of the show. The 25-year-old running back also got quite the introduction from host Steve Harvey before nailing his first question for his team.

#Packers running back @Showtyme_33 was a contestant tonight on @FamilyFeudABC! Host @IAmSteveHarvey gave him a very nice introduction when it was his turn to play! pic.twitter.com/jWVVNIKmhP — Stephanie J. Sutton (@Steph__Sutton) July 13, 2020

Jones was a member of the NFLPA Rising Stars team, which included Denver Broncos wide receiver Courtland Sutton, Baltimore Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey, Indianapolis Colts linebacker Darius Leonard, Kansas City Chiefs running back Damien Williams.

The ensemble of Michael Irvin, Orlando Pace, Cris Carter, Kevin Greene — a former Packers outside linebacker coach from 2009-2013 — and Bruce Smith represented the Pro Football Hall of Famers with each of them donning their signature golden jackets.

While Jones got his first answer correct, he later lost his head-to-head with Smith in a game-deciding sudden death. The legendary former Buffalo Bills and Washington Redkins defensive end beat Jones to the question — name something people use to keep sun out of their eyes — and responded with the top answer: sunglasses.

The full episode (season 6, episode 5) runs about 42 minutes and can be found at ABC.com, or by following this link. As of Monday afternoon, no cable login was required.

The real game starts for Jones and the rest of the Packers on July 28 when veterans are due to report for training camp. Rookies — including second-round running back AJ Dillon — will report a week earlier on June 21 with questions still looming about the upcoming NFL season.

Jones’ Celebrity Massively Expanded in 2019

Jones might have still been a lesser-known name around the NFL last offseason, but his breakout third season for the Packers in 2019 put him on everyone’s map.

Jones emerged as a do-everything option out of the backfield last year for the Packers as he plowed his way to his first 1,000-yard rushing season with an accompanying 16 touchdowns on the ground. He also caught 49 passes for 474 yards and another three touchdowns, putting him at a regular-season total of 19 touchdowns before adding four in the postseason.

Jones also etched his name into a few places within the Packers’ history books, tying a franchise record for most single-game rushing touchdowns (four) in Week 5 against the Dallas Cowboys and setting a new one with 23 total touchdowns on the year, counting the playoffs.

The list of RBs who have scored 30 TD with over 5 yards per carry since 2017: – Aaron Jones That's the list. pic.twitter.com/u65M4G9olv — NFLonCBS (@NFLonCBS) July 9, 2020

Beyond his performance on the field, Jones has also been in a star in media and public. He has offered candid, personable interviews about not only football but also faith and family. He was turned into a GIF after cameras caught him waving goodbye to Cowboys defenders during his scoring spree against them last season. His popularity is palpable.

ESPN’s Brian Barnwell singled out Jones when discussing the Packers’ offensive weapons for the 2020 season, outlining his importance to the offense and making a case for him to take a bulk of the carries from Jamaal Williams and second-round draft pick AJ Dillon. Here’s what Barnwell wrote:

Jones’ future with the team is murky after the Packers used a second-round pick on AJ Dillon, but his importance is clear. Aaron Rodgers’ QBR more than doubled with Jones on the field last year, going from 32.4 without his star running back to 68.7 with Jones in the backfield. Coach Matt LaFleur & Co. have insisted on rotating Jones with Jamaal Williams when both are healthy; they would rate higher in these rankings if we could trust them to use Jones 90% of the time.

