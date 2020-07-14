Packers QB Aaron Rodgers Receives Unflattering Madden 21 Rating

The perception that Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is losing his touch appears to have influenced his standing in the upcoming Madden game.

Rodgers has been given an 89 overall rating in the upcoming Madden NFL 21, which continues his downward trend in the popular video game franchise after receiving a 99 rating just two years ago in the ’19 edition of the game. He also dropped one point from last year; though he still checks in as the sixth-highest-rated quarterback in the game.

Just two QBs over a 95. Rodgers outside the 90s club. Here are the top 10 Madden QB ratings. Thoughts? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/EkAeCYawiz — ESPN (@espn) July 13, 2020

Five other Packers also received better overall ratings than Rodgers, including left tackle David Bakhtiari (96), wide receiver Davante Adams (93), defensive tackle Kenny Clark (90), running back Aaron Jones (90) and cornerback Jaire Alexander (90), per Madden-School’s report.

According to a breakdown of Rodgers’ overall Madden ratiing, his highest-rated attributes in the game include his throwing power (94) and awareness (92) while his acceleration (82), agility (82), and speed (77) are sagging closer to average. The most unflattering evaluation for Rodgers is his strength, which rated just 58.

Rodgers helped lead the Packers to a 13-3 record last season with 4,002 passing yards and one of the NFL’s best touchdown-to-interception ratios, but the 36-year-old quarterback has also seen enough dropoff in accuracy and other facets of his game for experts and analysts alike to start questioning how much longer he can be considered elite.

Madden 21 is set to be released on current-generation platforms on August 25 with a second release for next-gen consoles expected later this year around the launch of the Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5.

Follow the Heavy on Packers Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Jordan Love Rated 3rd-Best Rookie QB

The Madden 21 ratings for some of the top rookies in the 2020 NFL draft class have also been released, revealing that Packers rookie Jordan Love — the fourth quarterback taken in April’s draft — received the third-best rating among rookie quarterback in the upcoming game.

Rating 71 overall, Love finished behind No. 1 overall pick Joe Burrow (76) and Miami’s Tua Tagovailoa (73) but edged out Justin Herbert (70) after being taken 20 picks later than him in the draft’s first round. Philadelphia’s Jalen Hurts (68) helped round out the top five rookies.

Love’s overall rating also came with a breakdown of the same skills used to assess Rodgers, which showed him getting better marks in some areas than the two-time MVP quarterback. Rodgers was rated better than Love in speed, agility, awareness and throwing power, but the Packers’ new rookie prevailed in both acceleration (86) and strength (62).

Standout Rookie Vaults into Packers’ Top-Rated Players

While Rodgers is trending down in Madden, Packers second-year guard Elgton Jenkins only seems to be headed up with a new-best rating in the latest installment.

Jenkins, who was a second-round pick for the Packers in 2019, was given an 80 overall rating after an impressive rookie season saw him leap into a starting role and become a key fixture in the offensive line. He also didn’t allow a single sack on the year, per Pro Football Focus.

Jenkins remains vastly important to the Packers and the development of their offensive system in 2020 as one of the youngest — and most talented — pieces of Rodgers’ protection. So long as he can stay healthy, the path is clear for him to continue to develop and excel in Year 2.

READ NEXT: Aaron Jones Takes on NFL Hall of Famer in Family Feud [WATCH]