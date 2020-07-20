Packers Suspend Plans for Rookies at NFL Training Camp: Report

First-round quarterback Jordan Love and the rest of the Green Bay Packers‘ rookies will apparently have to wait a bit longer before starting their first NFL training camp.

According to Jason Wilde of ESPN Milwaukee, the Packers will no longer have their rookie report to Lambeau Field on Tuesday as league owners and player leaders continue to negotiate a suitable health and safety plan in regards to COVID-19 for the 2020 season. The initial plan was for rookies to report to camp on July 21 with veterans scheduled to follow on July 28.

#Packers' plans for having their rookies report to Lambeau Field tomorrow are on hold. Coach Matt LaFleur had hoped to have them in on July 21, and president/CEO Mark Murphy had written that July 21 was the plan. But they will not be in tomorrow. Plans still "up in the air." — Jason Wilde (@jasonjwilde) July 20, 2020

The Packers had previously announced last week they would not be allowing fans to attend training camp practices or preseason games, including the annual Packers Family Night — which will instead be televised statewide to incorporate fans in some capacity.

“The tremendous support of cheering fans at Lambeau Field motivates all of us in the Packers organization,” Murphy said in a news release on Packers.com. “But after consulting with local health officials and reviewing League and CDC guidelines, we felt we needed to make this difficult decision. We will miss seeing so many of our fans, particularly the young ones, during this exciting time of year. We will continue to work on the protocols and logistics in the hope that we can welcome fans back to Lambeau Field for the regular season without jeopardizing the health of our players, team personnel and fans.