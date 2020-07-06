Ravens Celebrate Mark Andrews With Epic Highlight Reel [WATCH]

The Baltimore Ravens have one of the best young tight ends in the game in Mark Andrews, and recently, the team reminded everyone how excited they should be about what Andrews can bring to the mix for 2020.

Last season, Andrews was dominant for the Ravens and posted an excellent season on the field given his 852 yards and 10 touchdowns. That work was celebrated with a new video which proved just how good Andrews was last season playing for the team.

Here’s a look at his greatest hits:

Lamar Jackson re-tweeted the video, showing how excited he was for Andrews as a top target heading into the 2020 season.

Wideout Marquise Brown, a young star in his own right, called Andrews “the truth” on the team in re-tweeting the video.

Clearly, Andrews is poised for big things this coming season and the Ravens franchise and key players understand what direction he’s going. That could be the biggest reason the team moved on from fellow young tight end threat Hayden Hurst this offseason.

Ravens Projected for Top 3 NFL Offense

According to ESPN analyst Dan Orlovsky, the Ravens are going to have a top 5 offense this season with Lamar Jackson at the helm. As a whole, Orlovsky had the Ravens place in the No. 3 spot just behind the Kansas City Chiefs (No. 1) and the San Francisco 49ers (No. 2).

The top 5 offenses in the NFL this coming season, according to @danorlovsky7. pic.twitter.com/aQRxRsPHcs — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) June 18, 2020

Obviously, the Ravens offense had a statistically dominating season in 2019 on the way to their 14-2 record, but the team’s offense fizzled in the playoffs, putting up only 12 points against the Tennessee Titans in their eventual defeat. As a whole, though, the team’s offense finished No. 1 in points scored with 531, had the best rushing attack in the league and may have only improved that further for next year.

When all is said and done, the Ravens might have the best offense in the league, but for now, Orlovsky sees a top 3 team heading into the year. Andrews and what he provides could end up being a big reason why that’s the case in the future.

Ravens Wideout Predicts Offensive Explosion in 2020

So what has the team done this offseason? Worked on timing and getting things ironed out before the year. On Good Morning Football, Boykin explained that the team has been working on timing and getting things on the right path.

.@MBoykin814 joined #GMFB to tell us why he'll have a breakout year in 2020. "I can show my experience now." Plus, we talk @Lj_era8 and how the @Ravens offense can level up in 2020. pic.twitter.com/NkAsxWpJ35 — GMFB (@gmfb) June 25, 2020

Boykin said:

“Really just route running and timing. I think that’s the biggest thing especially for how young we are. We had me and Marquise Brown out there a lot of the time, it was our first year. Lamar Jackson, it was his second year playing putting up those type of numbers. So for us, I think it’s about timing and that’s why we’ve been working. We worked a couple weeks ago. I was down here in Florida. It’s awesome to see the chemistry grow. That’s what happens when you have young players that play together.”

The Ravens offense was solid, but they could be even better with some fine tuning. Boykin seems to think that is what the Ravens will manage to get done this coming season. The chemistry they will build will be important for this coming season.

Mark Andrews Stats

After coming into the league in 2018 as a rookie out of Oklahoma, Andrews has wasted little time making a big statistical impact for the Ravens. As a rookie, Andrews managed to catch 3 touchdowns and put up 552 yards receiving. This season, as his role has increased, Andrews has managed to have an even better year. He’s put up 707 yards and 7 touchdowns in 2019, and has come into his own for the Ravens with the help of one of the most explosive quarterbacks in the entire league.

The totals add up for 13 touchdowns and 1,404 yards. Far and away, he’s been one of the most productive tight ends to come out in the draft the last few seasons. The numbers show why Andrews is such an important piece for the Baltimore offense to have in the mix whenever possible.

The video also shows a player who is on the cusp of having a major breakout again in 2020.

