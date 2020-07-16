Mark Ingram Makes Impassioned Plea for Madden 21 Adjustment [WATCH]

Like most NFL players, Mark Ingram has seen his Madden 21 rating and he has a major beef with how things have played out with the video game.

Recently, Ingram filmed a video for EA Sports in which he pleads the game to bump up his rating for the 2021 version of the game. Ingram was an 86 overall for the Baltimore Ravens, but in his mind, that isn’t even good enough for what he can do this season.

Ingram said:

“EA you’re sleeping on me. Speed, strength, awareness. I know you gotta be fumbling. Let’s re-evaluate this thing,” Ingram says, pointing mostly to his abilities as a receiver as a basis of a bump. “Y’all sleeping man. Y’all gotta advance me. I’m telling you EA, I ain’t playing with you. Re-adjust me.”

Re-adjustments aren’t common, but Saquon Barkley may have already received one after surprisingly being rated in the 80s and not the 90s. Will the same happen for Ingram after his plea? Stay tuned to find out, but it’s clear he was far from the only one on his own team with a complaint.

Lamar Jackson Reacts to Madden 21 Rating

Ingram wasn’t the only one feeling slightly snubbed. Even though Jackson was one of the highest rated players in the game for the Baltimore Ravens, he still wasn’t satisfied with where he placed in the pecking order. When he got the official number revealed to him, the reaction was that of laughter for Jackson in the heat of the moment.

Here’s a look:

“94? I wish it was better, but hey, it’s better than it was last year. I guess we can roll with it until the season starts,” Jackson said.

The final part of the quote is most telling for Jackson, as it’s clear he is very motivated to get himself to the point where nobody has to question his rating for the game. Still, his reaction says it all in terms of players.

Lamar Jackson’s Madden 21 Rating

As the player ratings for this year’s version of the game begin to trickle out, some quarterbacks have seen their numbers revealed. Jackson was predictably near the top of the league with a 94 ranking. That’s just behind Patrick Mahomes (99) and Russell Wilson (97) who were near flawless for the ratings.

While Jackson was not tops overall in terms of the actual rating, he was tops in the speed department, which isn’t a shock to anyone who saw him operate during the 2019 season.

Obviously, Jackson is one of the best players set to star in the upcoming game, and it will be interesting to see how good he is when all is said and done. Those that use him likely agree with Jackson being rated so highly.

Mark Ingram Not Slowing Down

So how much longer could Ingram be expected to play? As he said himself, another 4-5 years is the expectation he is currently setting for himself, meaning he’s not going anywhere.

"I can play this game at a high level for a long time." @markingram21 pic.twitter.com/Lt21d3RRbG — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) April 14, 2020

“I am just blessed and thankful. The lord has my body feeling this way. I am with a great team that takes care of me. I feel like I can play this game at a high level, at the highest level for at least another 4-5 years,” he told reporters. “I honestly do. I feel good. My body feels good.”

The reason for this isn’t merely longevity, but the fact that Ingram feels as if he still has some major goals to reach on the field.

“I just want to be the best man. I want to be one of the best. You talk about running backs who have long, prestigious careers. I want to be in that discussion and talked about that way,” he said. “I just want to be the best player I can be, I want to win championships, and I want to do it at a high level and I feel like I could do it for a long time.”

Ravens fans hope that’s the case into the future, and Ingram is always an epic interview no matter what the subject might be.

