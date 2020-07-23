Ravens Reveal Signing of Entire 2020 NFL Draft Class

The Baltimore Ravens had only a few members of their 2020 NFL Draft class left to sign, and the team revealed that they have gotten the job to get them in camp done in one fell swoop.

Wednesday, the Ravens revealed that they had brought their entire 2020 draft class under contract.

Our entire Draft class has agreed to terms. Ready to W O R K 🔥 pic.twitter.com/i9Nv5FghSc — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) July 22, 2020

As part of that signing, the team revealed they had also inked rookie linebacker Patrick Queen. Quite possibly the most important member of the class, Queen will come to the mix now.

We have agreed to terms with @Patrickqueen_ 🔥 https://t.co/Ji1tu4slL5 — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) July 22, 2020

With the signing of Queen and wideout James Proche, the class is now finished and will be ready to come into training camp ready to roll on a new season. That’s been the theme thus far for the players who have been reacting on Twitter. Queen is locked and loaded and ready to go for the team.

Patrick Queen Named Potential 2020 Top Rookie

Now, as the season pushes toward the beginning, Queen’s first season is ready to start and the Ravens linebacker is being suspected to be a major player for the 2020 season. Recently, Queen cracked the list of NFL.com columnist Lance Zierlein as it relates to potential Rookie of the Year candidates. Interestingly enough, he was quite high on the list with a No. 2 rating.

Zierlein wrote:

“While just two DROY winners over the last 10 seasons were off-ball linebackers, both players (Darius Leonard and Luke Kuechly) played fast and offered coverage versatility on third downs. Queen is not only fast in a straight line, but his scrape explosiveness is extremely impressive and he can cover both tight ends and running backs down the field. He plays with an alpha mentality and should stack plenty of tackles for a proven defense in Year 1.”

Many have hinted that Queen could be the team’s next Ray Lewis and while those are certainly big shoes to fill, it’s clear he has the talent to fill them right off the bat if things get off to a fast enough start.

Queen is going to be called upon to play a huge role, and that’s just what many see him doing right off the bat in terms of making an impact in the league.

Ravens 2020 NFL Draft Class

From start to finish, the Ravens did a great job to check off all their needs, which spanned from getting some help on defense to some more weapons for Lamar Jackson and the team’s offense. The class is very loaded from top to bottom with linebacker Patrick Queen, running back J.K. Dobbins, defensive lineman Justin Madubuike, wideout Devin Duvernay, linebacker Malik Harrison, offensive tackle Tyre Phillips, guard Ben Bredeson, defensive tackle Broderick Washington, wideout James Proche and safety Geno Stone comprising the class for the Ravens.

This class has garnered high grades from many including Mel Kiper and high praise for most considering the players the Ravens landed and where they landed them. Fit is huge, and it’s obvious the team feels very good about where things are trending with their newest class of players for 2020.

With everyone now under contract, things are certainly looking positive for the team.

