Ravens Instructed to Add Former Pro Bowl Linebacker Before 2020 Season

The Baltimore Ravens have already enjoyed a terrific offseason of work, but there are still a few things they need to take care of before 2020 according to the experts.

One more addition should be in the cards for the team if Bleacher Report writer Kristopher Knox is to be believed. Recently, the site looked at the move every NFL team should make before this coming season begins. For the Ravens, adding Clay Matthews III to the mix was the selection.

Here is what Knox wrote as to why:

“Though the Baltimore Ravens did trade for edge-defender Calais Campbell this offseason, they shouldn’t be content to leave their pass rush as is. This is a unit that, despite playing with a lead throughout much of 2019, finished with just 37 sacks. Picking up free-agent pass-rusher Clay Matthews III would add some punch to Baltimore’s quarterback pursuit. Though he is 34 years old, the six-time Pro Bowler is still a productive player. He had 8.0 sacks for the Los Angeles Rams just last season. Baltimore has shown previous interest in Matthews as well. According to NFL.com’s Michael Silver, the Ravens actually offered Matthews more money last offseason than the Rams did. Scooping up Matthews would add both talent and depth to a defense that could help push for a championship in 2020.”

Matthews is a player who would bring the team instant credibility at linebacker even though the team added some young pieces. It would hardly hurt to have a guy like Matthews in the mix who can do a bit of everything for the team and give some playmaking as well as leadership.

Clay Matthews Connected to Ravens

According to Michael Silver of the NFL Network, Clay Matthews, who was just released by the Los Angeles Rams, playfully admitted that he probably should have signed last year with Baltimore, and the Ravens might be a team to watch that considers him coming up in free agency.

Yes. Matthews nearly signed with the Ravens last year, and he joked that in retrospect he should have signed with them. I'd keep an eye on Baltimore as a potential landing spot. It would make a lot of sense. https://t.co/o89mlIovHY — Michael Silver (@MikeSilver) March 19, 2020

Matthews ultimately ended up with the Rams last year even though the Ravens gave him a look, and the signing could be something that Matthews clearly regrets.

There’s a chance for him to make amends by signing with the Ravens this time around if there is indeed interest. In his career, Matthews has put up 519 tackles and 91.5 sacks. He’s more well known for his work with the Green Bay Packers, and at 33, still has some game left.

Colin Cowherd: Ravens Have NFL’s Best Roster

The Ravens are getting a little love for their work building the team in recent years on multiple fronts. General manager Eric DeCosta got some major respect from Fox Sports analyst Colin Cowherd. According to Cowherd, the Ravens have the best roster in the NFL at this point in time. Here’s a look at that, and the other teams who place on the list just behind Baltimore.

Perhaps the biggest reason the Ravens are in such good shape is their quarterback Lamar Jackson. Offensively, the team also has some quality pieces such as Marquise Brown and Mark Andrews, and the defense has been beefed up with players who are both young and old this offseason.

This version of the Ravens will have to overcome some disappointment in the playoffs in order to take this throne, but clearly, the talent is there. The most fascinating part will be watching to see if the team can put everything together in the next few years and prove the analysts right.

Ravens Credited For Defensive Building

The Ravens have been keeping things together on the back end of their defense, and that’s good news as it relates to how the team is being built for their future according to some pundits. This could be a big reason the team rates so high.

Pro Football Focus contributor Gordon McGuinness recently tweeted about the approach the Ravens have with Eric DeCosta building his team, and lauded the fact that Baltimore seems to be building around players who are solid and stout on the back end and know the team’s scheme incredibly well. As he says, that’s how a defense should be constructed.

The Ravens are returning: 3 of the 45 highest-graded CBs from 2019 in Marlon Humphrey, Marcus Peters and Jimmy Smith 2 of the top 35 highest-graded safeties in Earl Thomas and Chuck Clark And get Tavon Young back in 2020 Build your defense from back to front pic.twitter.com/Pcxgpehi0X — Gordon McGuinness (@PFF_Gordon) March 23, 2020

The Ravens also re-signed Jimmy Smith this offseason, which was a huge move in order to keep a group together which has been very solid. That’s in addition to what they already have on the roster and what they will get back in 2020.

This shows that the Ravens might have the right plan as it relates to keeping their roster in shape. Adding Matthews might only make this group stronger in a key spot.

