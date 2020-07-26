Scary KO After UFC Referee Refuses to Stop Fight [WATCH]

A UFC fighter knocked his opponent out with one vicious punch during the third round of his big fight on Saturday night on Fight Island, but referee Herb Dean refused to wave the contest off.
UFC lightweight Francisco Trinaldo stood over his fallen opponent Jai Herbert in the featured prelims fight of the latest UFC Fight Night card on Fight Island in Abu Dhabi seemingly confused about what he should do next.
His opponent was clearly unable to defend himself but the referee stood over the fallen fighter refusing to motion for the stoppage.
After a few seconds passed by, ticks from the clock that seemed like an eternity watching it in real-time, Trinaldo finally decided the only thing he could do was try to finish the fight.
That’s when he landed the finishing blows on his felled opponent that appeared already to be down on the ground for good.
That’s when Dean finally stepped in to call the fight.
You can watch the incredible knockout, followed by Dean’s dangerous pause, in the video clip below.
OUT OF NOWHERE 😳@Massarandubamma dropped the hammer at #UFCFightIsland3 pic.twitter.com/ZO9lfuarOf
— ESPN MMA (@espnmma) July 25, 2020
UFC Fight Night: Whittaker vs. Till
The action happened during the prelims portion of the UFC Fight Night: Whittaker vs. Till card in Abu Dhabi on Saturday night.
You can see all the most important details about the last UFC Fight Island card for July below.
What: UFC Fight Night: Whittaker vs. Till
When: July 25
Where: Yas Island in Abu Dhabi
Time: 8 p.m. ET (main card), 5 p.m. ET (prelims)
Channel: ESPN/ESPN+
Below is the full fight card.
Main Card
Robert Whittaker vs. Darren Till – Main Event
Mauricio “Shogun” Rua vs. Rogerio Nogueira – Co-Main Event
Fabricio Werdum vs. Alexander Gustafsson
Carla Esparza vs. Marina Rodriguez
Paul Craig vs. Gadzhimurad Antigulov
Alex Oliveira vs. Peter Sobotta
Khamzat Chimaev vs. Rhys McKee
Prelims
Francisco Trinaldo vs. Jai Herbert
Nicolas Dalby vs. Jesse Ronson
Tom Aspinall vs. Jake Collier
Movsar Evloev vs. Mike Grundy
Tanner Boser vs. Raphael Pessoa
Bethe Correia vs. Pannie Kianzad
Ramazan Emeev vs. Niklas Stolze
Nathaniel Wood vs. John Castaneda
READ NEXT: FIghter’s Broken Skull After ‘All-time Flagrant’ Foul [LOOK]
Twitter: @Kelsey_McCarson
YouTube: Real Talk with Kelsey and Rachel