Scary KO After UFC Referee Refuses to Stop Fight [WATCH]

A UFC fighter knocked his opponent out with one vicious punch during the third round of his big fight on Saturday night on Fight Island, but referee Herb Dean refused to wave the contest off.

UFC lightweight Francisco Trinaldo stood over his fallen opponent Jai Herbert in the featured prelims fight of the latest UFC Fight Night card on Fight Island in Abu Dhabi seemingly confused about what he should do next.

His opponent was clearly unable to defend himself but the referee stood over the fallen fighter refusing to motion for the stoppage.

After a few seconds passed by, ticks from the clock that seemed like an eternity watching it in real-time, Trinaldo finally decided the only thing he could do was try to finish the fight.

That’s when he landed the finishing blows on his felled opponent that appeared already to be down on the ground for good.

That’s when Dean finally stepped in to call the fight.

You can watch the incredible knockout, followed by Dean’s dangerous pause, in the video clip below.

UFC Fight Night: Whittaker vs. Till

The action happened during the prelims portion of the UFC Fight Night: Whittaker vs. Till card in Abu Dhabi on Saturday night.

You can see all the most important details about the last UFC Fight Island card for July below.

What: UFC Fight Night: Whittaker vs. Till

When: July 25

Where: Yas Island in Abu Dhabi

Time: 8 p.m. ET (main card), 5 p.m. ET (prelims)

Channel: ESPN/ESPN+

Below is the full fight card.

Main Card

Robert Whittaker vs. Darren Till – Main Event

Mauricio “Shogun” Rua vs. Rogerio Nogueira – Co-Main Event

Fabricio Werdum vs. Alexander Gustafsson

Carla Esparza vs. Marina Rodriguez

Paul Craig vs. Gadzhimurad Antigulov

Alex Oliveira vs. Peter Sobotta

Khamzat Chimaev vs. Rhys McKee

Prelims

Francisco Trinaldo vs. Jai Herbert

Nicolas Dalby vs. Jesse Ronson

Tom Aspinall vs. Jake Collier

Movsar Evloev vs. Mike Grundy

Tanner Boser vs. Raphael Pessoa

Bethe Correia vs. Pannie Kianzad

Ramazan Emeev vs. Niklas Stolze

Nathaniel Wood vs. John Castaneda

