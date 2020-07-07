Barcelona Boss Drops Hint About Arturo Vidal’s Future

A

rturo Vidal’s future at Barcelona has prompted much speculation this season with the 33-year-old heading towards the final year of his current contract with the Catalan giants.

Barcelona is yet to offer a contract extension but manager Quique Setien has made it pretty clear he is hoping the Chile international is still at the Camp Nou next season.

Setien was asked about Vidal’s future in his pre-match press conference on Tuesday and was full of praise for his combative midfielder.

“Arturo Vidal is giving us many things. He generates an enthusiasm and a commitment that is unalterable at all times, regardless of how things are going. His effort is commendable. We are lucky to have footballers like that on our team. “Arturo has a lot of chances to continue, he has a contract right now. But we don’t know, maybe you have to ask him if he wants to continue. Right now he’s part of my plans just like everyone else who has a contract.”

Vidal was in and out of the team before lockdown but had still been a crucial presence when on the pitch, scoring six times for the club. He has featured more regularly since La Liga resumed in June and has played almost every minute of Barcelona’s last four games.

Will Vidal Stay at Barcelona?

Barcelona wants to refresh the midfield this summer and will try to sell both Vidal and Ivan Rakitic. The Catalan giants want to lower the wage bill, reduce the average age of the squad and bring in some funds, according to Sport’s Juan Manuel Diaz.

A return to Serie A looks one potential option for Vidal. The Chilean enjoyed great success with Juventus, winning four league titles and the Coppa Italia, before joining Bayern Munich in 2015.

Inter spoke about a possible move for Vidal in the January transfer market. CEO Beppe Marotta said the midfielder was “an important player for us” but a move failed to materialize.

Vidal to Inter?

A move to Inter would see Vidal once again link up with manager Antonio Conte. The pair worked together previously at Juventus, and Vidal has spoken warmly about his former coach.

He told Marcos López and Albert Guasch at El Periodico: “We have an excellent relationship, he knows that I am a winner and that he can trust me. That’s what I want here.”

Vidal also spoke about the factors that would influence his decision-making when thinking about where he might play his football next season.

“Here I am happy and I have excellent teammates, but I want to feel important. Otherwise, I will have to look for something else to continue my career. I like playing, I don’t say all the games, but the most difficult and important ones to win the titles.”

There is no doubt that Vidal has proven to be an important member of the Barcelona squad this season, but it would be no surprise if the club did allow him to depart this summer to avoid him leaving for free when his contract expires in 2021.

