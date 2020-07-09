Steelers Players Don’t Hold Back, Pan New NFL Proposal

Steelers Players Don’t Hold Back, Pan New NFL Proposal

Getty Devin Bush, #55, took to Twitter to criticize the NFL's new escrow proposal.

On Tuesday, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reported that the NFL has floated the idea of holding “35% of player salaries in escrow to help manage costs during the 2020 season,” adding, “It’s one option on the table if revenue is impacted league wide by COVID-19.”

Devin Bush Reacts

Soon afterwards a number of Pittsburgh Steelers players took to social media to express their disgust, with second-year linebacker Devin Bush leading the charge on Twitter with a string of tweets that included the following:

But Bush—who is considered a potential ‘breakout’ player for 2020—was hardly alone; other Steelers players re-tweeted him. And others re-tweeted pointed criticisms offered by NFL agents, including one tweet authored by agent Drew Rosenhaus of Rosenhaus Sports, which was shared by Steelers wide receiver Ryan Switzer.

In yet another tweet Rosenhaus went on to say that his clients are in “an uproar” over the proposal, adding, “I hope this is not something that the owners were seriously proposing to the players. It’s insulting, quite frankly. Don’t go to the players this year who are putting their careers and lives at risk….”

Finally, Steelers defensive lineman Cameron Heyward re-tweeted a message from yet another agency that represents NFL players—one that emphasized how players will be risking their lives if the 2020 season is played.

Zach Banner: ‘Some Dudes Ain’t Been Working Out’

At the same time, Steelers offensive tackle Zach Banner made a splash of his own on social media, but not by criticizing the escrow proposal. While Banner confirmed that many NFL players are extremely concerned about playing football in the age of COVID-19, he floated the idea that others hope to use the coronavirus as an excuse not to play this season, saying, “…Some dudes ain’t been working out and don’t want to be exposed…”

Banner is not among those who aren’t working out. He has posted workout clips on social media, and is preparing to compete for the starting job at right tackle, ready to battle it out with Chuks Okorafor.

Meanwhile, on the lighter side, it appears that Banner is also ready, willing and able to reprise his imitation of Jennifer Beals from the 1983 blockbuster Flashdance, sending out the following teaser over the holiday weekend:

You may recall that Banner made the biggest, uh, splash at the Steelers’ annual fashion show last fall when he recreated the iconic dance scene from Flashdance. Even if you’ve seen it before, you’ll no doubt want to watch it again, as it never fails to put a smile on one’s face.

The Rock Steelers Style Fashion Show is the team’s largest annual fundraiser. All proceeds benefit the UPMC Sports Medicine Concussion Program and the Cancer Caring Center.

