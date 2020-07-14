Todd Gurley Talks Intense 2020 Mindset With Cam Newton, Odell Beckham Jr.

Todd Gurley is coming to Atlanta and he has a lot to prove to silence the doubters after rumors of concern for his knee continue to spread.

Gurley recently joined Odell Beckham Jr., Cam Newton, and former Giants wide receiver Victor Cruz in a roundtable discussion which was posted to OBJ Jr’s Youtube channel. The four notable players discussed numerous topics including the ongoing pandemic, Black Lives Matters, and an unusual offseason.

Gurley shared his excitement on coming to Georgia calling it his own ‘Black Hollywood’ and even said he’s never worked out harder in his life than he has this offseason.

Gurley Speaks on Racism

Gurley is joining a team that has supported the Black Live Matters movement since it first started in 2016.

In the youtube video, he discusses racism cruelty with the other guys and how he was a bit shocked to learn it still exists in more than just the south.

“I think the biggest thing too, we’re from the south so racism is every day, Gurley said. But when you see stuff in Minnesota happenings, you’re like damn this stuff is happening up North in place you wouldn’t even expect this type of stuff. It’s all around.”

Gurley goes on to discuss the senseless killing of George Floyd and how people always want to bring up the past or his public record trying to justify it.

“It doesn’t matter. He should have never been killed,” Gurley emphasized.

Gurley has been going to Atlanta and other black communities to help out and bring people together.

Gurley’s Mindset Going into 2020

Just two years ago Gurley Todd Gurley was at the prime of his game. He had played in three Pro Bowls in just his fourth year in the league and had been named to three All-Pro teams. The former Rams running back also led the league in rushing touchdowns for two straight seasons and played in his first Super Bowl.

Now, he’s joining a new team and having to grind his way back to the top and he’s more than ready.

“I’m not even going to lie, I haven’t worked out this much in my life. I mean there literally hasn’t been anything to do but work out.”

Victor Cruz jumped in and asked why Gurley has been going so hard.

Keep the main thing the main thing. But also, focus on another craft. For it’s going to a new team. We’re both [Cam Newton] going to a new team. I’m going to Atlanta. It’s like black Hollywood for me. I’m excited about the whole thing. At the end of the day, it’s football.”

Gurley Has Been Working Out Julio the Most

Cruz also asked Gurley if Matty Ice and Gurley said he’s reached out to him to workout once. Matt Ryan had traveled to California to meet up with Gurley and Julio back in May. Ryan said he was ‘really impressed’ after working out with his new backfield help.

“The main person I have been hanging around has been Julio. That’s the bread and the butter of that team. That’s the head honcho.

Julio has been doing more than just training with Gurley, he has been helping Gurley grow as a person. It’s hard to believe that Gurley is just 25 years old and has already accomplished so much, but having Julio who is 31 and one of the best and most respected players in the game as a mentor is quite a treat.

Gurley hasn’t been too worried about the upcoming season, he’s been focusing on himself.

“I’ve been balling my whole life, so that’s what I do,” Gurley said. “As long as I am consistent and put in the work every day, then I know what’s going to happen on that field. Injuries can happen anytime. You can’t prevent that. As long as you put that work in, it’s cool.

“And I got Julio, I’m straight.”

