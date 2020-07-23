UFC Headliner’s Suspected Gang Lord Friend’s Advice: ‘Smash His Head In’

On July 25, English star Darren “The Gorilla” Till will headline UFC on ESPN 14 against former middleweight champ Robert Whittaker, and he’s received some advice from a notorious friend. According to Till, he is friends with Daniel Kinahan, who is a suspected Irish gang lord. Insider reported that Kinahan is a reputed cartel boss who has generated over a billion dollars in revenue.

According to Fine Gael, Irish politician Deputy Neale Richmond said, “We all know exactly the type of murder and havoc Daniel Kinahan and his gang have dealt on the streets of Dublin and this country.”

Insider reported that Till has not been suspected of any criminal behavior, and there is no suggestion that he is aware of any illegal activity. Kinahan has not been convicted of any crime, the outlet reported.

During a recent media event, Insider asked Till if Kinahan had given him any advice for fighting Whittaker, and The Gorilla responded, “Yeah … he actually just said, ‘Smash his head in.'”

Till Addressed His Friendship With Kinahan in March, Stated That He’s Never Tried to Hide His Friendship

In March, multiple European outlets, including The Irish Sun, ran stories about Till posing in a picture with Kinahan and Mohamed Bin Mansoor. Kinahan is the founder of the management company that represents Till, MTK Global, and Mansoor is an advisor for the firm.

On March 25, The Gorilla took to Twitter to respond to the articles. He said that he had been friends with Kinahan for years and that Kinahan was a source of valuable advice. He blasted the outlets for harassing him for a statement about his relationship with Kinahan and for writing “lies and hatred.” Till wrote:

Yes I am friends with Daniel Kinahan… & what? I’ve never hidden this friendship & why should I when the man has given me more valuable advice as a friend than anyone I’ve ever met in a professional capacity. I’ve been friends with Dan for years & years long before I ever joined MTK Global so why would it automatically be presumed that the two are linked. There are thousands of people dying all over the world right now, people are losing they’re jobs & struggling to keep a roof over their heads & put food on the table & this is NEWS?!! These journalists who are harassing me right now for a statement & writing lies & hatred in an effort to make this news need to take a long hard look at themselves & ask what they are really contributing to the world. I won’t be commenting on this s*** anymore, Instead I’ll focus on more important things! I.e keeping my loved ones safe! #TheSunLie #Slander #Rats

Till Won His Middleweight Debut, Defeating Former Interim Title Challenger Kelvin Gastelum

Till had an impressive middleweight debut. After dropping two welterweight bouts back-to-back, The Gorilla moved up to the middleweight division and fought former interim title challenger Kelvin Gastelum.

The two competed on November 2, 2019, at UFC 244. Till turned in an impressive performance, winning the fight by split decision and earning his first victory in over a year.

