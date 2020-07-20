Nate & Nick Diaz Taunt Conor McGregor for Smoking in Video [LOOK]

Irish fighting star Conor “Notorious” McGregor received a verbal Stockton slap from both Diaz brothers. The beloved brothers, Nate and Nick Diaz, took to Instagram to mock McGregor after the Irishman posted a video on Instagram of himself smoking on a beach.

Notorious is currently on vacation in France and he has been enjoying himself. On July 18, McGregor shared a video as an Instagram Story of him lighting one up while lounging on a beach. The video can be viewed below via MMA Uncensored:

After Notorious shared the video, Nick and Nate Diaz took to Instagram to poke fun at it. The Diaz brothers are massive supporters of marijuana and have been vocal users of it for years. Although it is unclear if the fighter was smoking marijuana or tobacco, in the comment section of MMA Uncensored’s post, Nick wrote: “This fool don’t smoke weed.”

The screenshot can be seen below:

Nick, who hasn’t fought since he took on Anderson Silva in 2015 at UFC 183, shared a still of the video on his Instagram Story with the caption “Lol”. It can be viewed below:

Nate then shared his brother’s Instagram Story, and caption it “Lol” as well. It can be seen below:

The Diaz Brothers & McGregor Have a Long-Running Feud That Dates Back to 2016

It is safe to say that Notorious and the Diaz brothers won’t be sitting around and smoking together anytime soon. McGregor and Nate fought in March 2016 at UFC 196 and the trash talk was fierce in the build-up to the match. As history has it, Nate won the fight by second-round rear-naked choke.

The two fought less than six months later in August 2016 and the build-up to their UFC 202 bout was even more volatile. During a press conference, the infamous water bottle incident occurred between McGregor and the Diaz brothers. A video of the altercation can be viewed below:

Their second match went all five rounds, and Notorious earned the victory by majority decision.

Since that fight, the two men have frequently exchanged barbs back and forth on social media. Last weekend, McGregor told Nate to “shut his “b****a** up” after the man from Stockton tweeted about UFC 251.

A Trilogy Fight Between McGregor & Nate Is Long Overdue

McGregor and Nate are 1-1 in their two bouts, and a trilogy match between the two fighters is long overdue. In June, Notorious announced his retirement from the sport and Nate hasn’t seen action since losing to Jorge Masvidal in November at UFC 244.

If Notorious chooses to fight again, which many believe will be the case (including UFC president Dana White), taking on Diaz would be a fan-pleasing choice. The build-up to the fight, as well as the match itself, would promise fireworks and it would also settle one of the most famous feuds in UFC history.

