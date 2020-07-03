UFC Legend Admits to Wild Change Before Massive Rematch

A UFC legend admitted to training only through Zoom calls for his upcoming championship rematch at UFC 251 on July 11. Former featherweight champion and future UFC Hall of Famer Max Holloway revealed the stunning information to ESPN’s Ariel Helwani in an interview that published to YouTube on Friday.

“Everything we were doing [was] through Zoom,” Holloway said per ESPN. “If you got caught at the gym, because there was lockdown and stuff, we all could have gotten arrested. It was a little bit more of a sacrifice for me on my end if I went out there. You know [the authorities are] gonna make a point. [They] see my butt out there, ‘Yeah, let’s get this guy. Let’s make a point and put fear into people.'”

That means heading into the arguably the biggest fight of his life, Holloway admitted to having made some pretty drastic changes to the way he prepares himself to fight. Holloway never even saw his coaches in person until around two days ago at the airport and didn’t have any training partners for the entirety of camp.

Spoke to @BlessedMMA earlier today. Get this: the first time he saw his coaches? Two days ago at the airport. He didn’t spar once. Didn’t have any training partners. All solo workouts w/ help of zoom. We talked about that a whole lot more. Enjoy: https://t.co/ui2SSVLhHQ — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) July 3, 2020

Holloway Hopes to Reclaim UFC Featherweight Title

Holloway hopes to regain the featherweight title he lost to Alexander Volkanovski in what was each man’s last fight.

Holloway entered the first bout last year having won 12 straight contests within the division, but he was pretty much handled over five rounds at UFC 245 in December by the physically imposing featherweight monster Volkanovski.

Holloway admitted to ESPN that making such wild changes to his UFC 251 training camp was “challenging” and “difficult” but that he didn’t expect it to hinder his performance in the Octagon on fight night.

In fact, the 28-year-old American said being forced to drastically change his training methods for the fight due to the COVID-19 pandemic helped him realize he probably didn’t need to spar that much anymore.

“I love sparring,” Holloway said. “But this camp actually opened my eyes. We don’t really have to spar that much anymore. We’re at that point in my career, I know how to punch, I know how to kick. I know how to apply it.”

Holloway Didn’t Spar During Camp

Holloway said he didn’t spar at all for this training camp but that he still expected to be at the top of his game once he enters the cage at UFC 251.

The longtime fan favorite told ESPN he still considers himself to be a champion in the sport and that he’d prove that to everyone else during the UFC’s first event on Fight Island at UFC 251.

“Nothing has changed to me, to be honest,” Holloway said. “I still feel like I’m the champion, I still get love like I’m the champion. I need to go out and fight like a champion.”

