UFC Reveals Potential Return for Georges St-Pierre

UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman looked so excellent in his win over Jorge Masvidal on Saturday night at UFC 251 in Abu Dhabi that it seems even the people over at the UFC offices have started wondering how the 33-year-old Nigerian-born American champ might fare against retired all-time great Georges St-Pierre.

Included among the possibilities for Usman’s next potential opponent, the official Twitter account of the UFC listed St-Pierre as one of only three options.

Why Edwards, Burns and St-Pierre All Make Sense

Both Leon Edwards and Gilbert Burns are active 170-pound contenders that are probably each due title shots by now.

Edwards is ranked No. 4 in the division and has won nine straight contests. Burns is the No. 1 ranked contender at 170 pounds.

So the UFC having Edwards and Burns on their graphic makes perfect sense.

But St-Pierre?

Sure, the 39-year-old UFC Hall of Famer is considered by most to be one of the absolute best fighters in history, but he hasn’t competed inside the Octagon since defeating Michael Bisping at UFC 217 nearly three years go.

Regardless, maybe the legend is again readying himself to take another stab at grabbing UFC gold against arguably the scariest and most remarkable UFC welterweight champion since his own epic run.

Judging by his latest social media posts, St-Pierre has remained in excellent shape over the years.

He already appears Octagon-ready right this second.

It was just too nice outside again today, I had to take my training to the pool! Use code TRAINWITHGSP to get a 25% discount on your @HydroRevolution order https://t.co/03tOtyhVXq pic.twitter.com/6ofKSWapUW — Georges St-Pierre (@GeorgesStPierre) May 21, 2020

Usman vs. St-Pierre happening would certainly be a surprising turn of events for both fighters, but it would also have to be labeled an absolute megafight.

Usman and St-Pierre are tied for most consecutive UFC wins in the welterweight division at 12.

The two great champions locking horns to settle the score would be quite the way to break that tie.

