Washington Owner Sends Discomforting Letter to Employees: Report

The news of the toxic culture within the Washington NFL franchise emerged late this week as 15 women came forward with sexual harassment claims against the organization.

Dan Snyder and his wife, Tanya, didn’t address the scandal until recently. Instead of releasing a statement or speaking on the matter, the owners sent their employees a letter.

“We are sad and disappointed, as you all are, after reading the story in The Washington Post yesterday. On behalf of the organization, we want to apologize to each of you and to everyone affected by this situation,” the owners said in the letter.

Here’s the letter that Dan and Tanya Snyder emailed tonight to each member of their organization, per source: pic.twitter.com/R7N65ZM8cs — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 17, 2020

Snyder added that some of the issues were brought to ownership’s attention in the past and they were addressed. Yet, some of the allegations were news to the Snyders in the past few days.

“The actions in the story have no place in our franchise or in society. As you may be aware, when the past issues outlined in the article were initially brought to our attention, they were addressed at the time. However, some of these issues were brought forth only in the last few days and we have subsequently made changes and addressed them as well,” the letter read.

The Snyders also spoke about creating the “culture we all want,” adding that employees will hear more from leadership going forward.

“Clearly, there is work to be done to build a better organizational culture. We need to get better and the time is now.”

Ron Rivera is in Washington to Help With Culture Issues

Ron Rivera was brought in this offseason and while he’ll have the challenge of turning around the 3-13 team, he’ll also take on the responsibility of turning around the culture, as Pro Football Action relayed.

Biggest thing is we have to move forward from this and make sure everybody understands we have policies that we will follow and that we have an open door policy with no retribution,” Rivera said. “Plus my daughter works for the team and I sure as hell am not going to allow any of this!

Senior vice president of content and voice of the team Larry Michael, former director of pro personnel Alex Santos, former assistant director of pro personnel Richard Mann II, former president of business operations Dennis Greene, and former chief operating officer Mitch Gershman are accused of wrongdoing.

Washington Remains Under Official Review

The franchise has hired Washington attorney Beth Wilkinson to review the organization’s protocols.

“The Washington Redskins football team takes issues of employee conduct seriously … While we do not speak to specific employee situations publicly, when new allegations of conduct are brought forward that are contrary to these policies, we address them promptly,” the team said in a statement to the newspaper.

The review was announced prior to The Washington Post article being released, though speculation of this barrel of incriminating news spread throughout the week and several former players, including Josh Norman, were not surprised that the organization was under fire, as Pro Football Action relayed.

