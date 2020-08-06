All Elite Wrestling All Out 2020: Matches & Predictions

All Elite Wrestling has been enjoying a mean streak when it comes to quality matches and storylines since Double or Nothing 2020.

Jon Moxley has been fighting tooth and nail to retain the AEW World Championship, Cody has been beating back all of his challengers for the TNT Championship, Kenny Omega & Adam Page have been going strong as tag team champs, and Hikaru Shida has been turning heads as the fed’s hard-fought women’s champion. That champion’s circle will most certainly run into their toughest opponents thus far at AEW’s second installment of their beloved PPV event, All Out. Taking place on September 5, 2020, AEW All Out will most assuredly be another quality wrestling event full of shocking appearances and (hopefully) out of nowhere title changes.

The stakes are high for AEW All Out 2020, so let’s take a look at who we think will come out of it standing tall.

Jon Moxley (c) vs. MJF (with Wardlow) (AEW World Championship)

Predictions & Winner: We all knew MJF would be getting his rightful title shot sooner or later. After amassing a nice series of wins in big singles matches, AEW’s resident blowhard has campaigned himself right into an AEW World Championship match. His presidential escapades and run-in’s with the champ have built up a good case for him and pushed him into a much-deserved spot as the newest #1 contender for AEW’s biggest prize. Since defeating Chris Jericho at Revolution 2019, Jon Moxley has reigned tall as AEW’s marquee champion during the current pandemic that has left wrestling events without fans in attendance. Even still, he’s held strong as the champ and retained his title during several brutal championship defenses.

Now we’re being presented with an interesting clash of styles in Moxley and MJF. Moxley will stick to his vicious brawling and submission-filled ground game, while MJF will reach into his bag of dirty tricks to gain every advantage possible. Wardlow’s interference will surely come into play here as well. Even though MJF would make for a great AEW World Champion, I don’t think this will be the time where he fulfills that dream scenario. When Moxley finally does drop the strap, I think it will be to someone a bit higher on the AEW totem pole. MJF will get his time in the sun as AEW World Champion in the next few years or so. Right now though, this match is more of a test for MJF that will see if he can sink or swim in such an important position on the card. Moxley’s reign will surely continue.