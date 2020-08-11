Arik Armstead Gives Reason Why 49ers Star Will Continue Meteoric Rise

There may not be a better defensive line in the NFL than the San Francisco 49ers‘, and for good reason: every spot seems to have proven ability.

For defensive lineman Arik Armstead, that’s what a huge part of the 49ers’ success in 2019 was due to, with the flexible player pointing out one player in particular: defensive end Nick Bosa.

Bosa was already a household name coming into the NFL as a rookie from his time at Ohio State, but the 2019 Defensive Rookie of the Year lived up to billing with 9 regular-season sacks and a pick in his first season in the league.

Talking to San Francisco media on Monday, Armstead went on to explain why he thinks Bosa will continue his rapid-paced progress in professional football.

“I think very highly of Nick and he can do anything he wants to,” Armstead said. “He’s extremely talented and works hard. He will be more comfortable in Year 2 than Year 1 with everything moving at a fast pace, and I’m excited to see what he does.”

Armstead went on to compliment the 49ers’ latest DL rookie, Javon Kinlaw, as well as touching on a variety of other topics.

Armstead on Role on Defensive Line

The 49ers elected to cash out on defensive tackle DeForest Buckner, as both the new Indianapolis Colt and Armstead were both due new contracts.

An $85 million contract later, Armstead is preparing for his next season with San Francisco, but not a whole lot of change.

This isn’t that different from what 49ers fans saw in 2019, as Armstead’s massive presence makes for great versatility against balanced offenses but still a penetrating force as an interior rusher.

This is especially good news when you consider Armstead’s massive jump in production in 2019 with 10 sacks, his best in the NFL since being drafted in the first-round of the 2015 NFL Draft.

While Buckner certainly played a part in that, one would expect Kinlaw to be able to produce a similar level of disruptive play, setting up Armstead, Bosa and Dee Ford for success in terms of rushing the passer.

On ‘Big Homie’ Dion Jordan

Armstead and Buckner came out of Oregon as highly touted prospects, and the pair shared new 49ers defensive end Dion Jordan as a mentor and a guiding presence before the former Duck went on to the NFL.

“Dion was a guy I looked up to and have for a long time,” Armstead said. “In college, being a freshman and he was a senior and big man on campus. I always appreciated him for sticking up for me and not being one of those seniors who talk down to freshman and try to haze freshman. Dion was always my big homie.”

While it’s not quite the reunion with Buckner over in the AFC South, it’s still a welcome thing to see that Jordan will have a major presence in the team as a friend and assistant as he adjusts to life in Santa Clara, California.

“I loved playing with him in college and [being] able to learn from him,” Armstead. “He played at a high level and set a standard for us, to dream of achieving, which was playing well at Oregon and being a top draft pick. He paved the way for me and DeFo (DeForest Buckner).”

